Senior DevOps Engineer IRC278516
GlobalLogic Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2025-10-27
Job Description
Level of knowledge: intermediate/advanced
Jenkins
Make, Bash, PowerShell, Windows CMD interface, Groovy(Pipeline scripting), Python, Docker
Basic electronics knowledge, hardware, some experience in low-level communications protocols(UART, CAN)
Good networking understanding, starting from protocols(basic knowledge) to ability to configure different networks in Windows and Linux environments, the overall experience in network topology
Devops experience in the Automotive sector is a must
Basic knowledge and preferably some experience with C/C++
Git\Gerrit
Linux, other Unix-like, Windows
Would be a BIG Plus:
Basic Vector toolkit experience(Canoe, Vector hardware configuration)
Experience with Microcontrollers
Some knowledge about Static code analysis tools
Overall ability to learn quickly
Would be a Plus:
Azure cloud experience
Network Perimeter Security (proxy, VPNs, Firewalls)
Job Responsibilities
Main responsibilities:
Automation of the target process(build and automated testing on remote hardware setup)
Maintaining CI machinery availability(Build nodes, and mentioned remote hardware for example)
Diagnosing process interrupts(Like build issues for example making logs understanding and hardware issues diagnostics) and preferably the ability to resolve issues with automated solutions
Management of building the created solution
Integration of solutions with an already working system
The deliveries will be tested and tracked to optimize the end-to-end flow over time.
Together they will drive the technical analysis/triage of found deviations with high severity.
Often business trips are expected.
Department/Project Description
The project aim is to optimize, extend with new features Automotive Solution. Our clients are Tier 1s and OEMs from Europe and USA and development is targeted to Automotive Solution what will be deployed in newest cars. The project is considered as technical excellence and we are paying huge attention to technical challenge motivation of our team members as well as excellence compensation.
At our project we are building a computer-in-the-car architecture - key for enabling innovation within areas such as advanced connectivity, machine learning and autonomous drive.
Challanging project to setup infrastructure form scratch for auotmotive solutions for European cars vendors.
Knowledge and creativity are welcome.
Skill Category
