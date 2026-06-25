Senior Developer For Comos Plant Engineering
Siemens Energy AB / Datajobb / Finspång Visa alla datajobb i Finspång
2026-06-25
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Motala
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Join our dynamic COMOS Plant Engineering IT team as a Senior Developer, where you will play a pivotal role in addressing the growing project demands for the different COMOS platforms. Imagine developing innovative solutions that not only mitigate risks associated with the upcoming Teamcenter upgrades but also enhance the stability of our systems.
You will lead custom software development and solution architecture within the COMOS environment, ensuring seamless system integration and maintenance. As a technical leader, you will guide projects and mentor team members, directly contributing to both new project delivery and long-term platform stability.
How You'll Make an Impact
You will design and develop custom software solutions using C#/.NET and WPF to meet R&D and customer project requirements within the COMOS Plant Engineering environments.
Create and maintain comprehensive technical documentation for solution designs, data models, and system integrations to ensure clarity and continuity.
Lead the evaluation and selection of technologies and methodologies to enhance the functionality and performance of our engineering tool ecosystem.
Implement and manage system configurations, customizations, and integrations, focusing on mitigating the impact of the Teamcenter upgrades on the COMOS-Teamcenter interfaces.
Collaborate with project managers, engineers, and business stakeholders to define technical scope, deliverables, and timelines using Agile methodologies.
What You Bring
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Technology, or a related field, or possess equivalent professional experience.
Proven senior-level experience in software development, particularly with C#/.NET Framework, WPF, and Git.
COMOS Plant Engineering Knowhow is meritorious.
Demonstrated expertise in developing custom solutions within the framework of a third-party enterprise application.
Experience managing large, complex software projects or processes with limited oversight, preferably using Agile methodologies and tools like Azure DevOps or Jira.
You possess strong analytical skills, excellent communication abilities, and a cultural awareness that thrives in truly global teams.
About the Team
Our Plant Engineering COMOS team is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that drive project success and enhance system stability. We work collaboratively, leveraging our diverse expertise to tackle complex challenges and ensure the seamless integration of our engineering tools. Our mission is to support the growth and development of our platforms while fostering a culture of mentorship and continuous improvement.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character – no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate – apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 298372 not later than 2026-07-25.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång or Espoo-Finland
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, ledarnaklubbenseab@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#LI-NT1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "298372". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048)
612 83 FINSPAANG Arbetsplats
Finspaang Jobbnummer
9979931