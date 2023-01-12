Senior Design Engineer Catia V5
Segula Technologies AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Segula Technologies AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
SEGULA Technologies AB is part of SEGULA Technologies Group, with presence in 28 countries and with more than 11.000 employees.
In Sweden our headquarter is located in Gothenburg, Lindholmen, with around 180 consultants and a strong footprint in automotive, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and naval industries.
Our mission is to boost competitiveness within all major industrial segments and to foster a close relationship with our customers thanks to the expertise of our employees and our global presence.
We think that you are a result- and collaboration oriented person with a high level of service and a passionate interest in technology. You have good technical knowledge and experience of automotive product development using Catia V5. Our customers and commitments put strong demands on your technical skills as well as your communication and interpersonal skills. You must be able to act independently, take initiatives and have an excellent English language level, verbally and in writing. You have an ease of understanding new data, are used to seek information and are not afraid to handle contacts with customers and suppliers.
Qualifications:
• B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
• Minimum 12 years' experience of automotive product development
• Advanced level in Catia V5
• Proficient experience of teamcenter
• Experience of team lead
• Good technical knowledge and knowledge of materials and manufacturing processes
• Minimum 12 years' experience of working in technical projects
• Strong communication skills in English, written and spoken
Segula Technologies is expanding and are now looking for design engineers and design leaders with long experience of automotive engineering. As design engineer / design leader you will lead one of our engineering teams. You will be working with development of automotive components that often includes new technology. Your work will be project oriented and you will be working in cross functional teams, in close collaboration with suppliers and other departments. You will be responsible for planning your work and deliver on time according to given specifications. You keep updated on technology development of relevance within your area and are responsible for technical documentation and placing of work orders for testing and verification of components. Your work tasks also include writing reports and periodically traveling may be necessary depending on assignment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-22
E-post: rekrytering@segulagrp.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior design engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Segula Technologies AB
(org.nr 556245-1921), http://www.segula.se
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Segula Technologies AB Jobbnummer
7336680