Senior Database Administrator
2024-07-24
Trustly is leading the human-centric payments revolution. To us, this means passionately building the most convenient, intelligent and responsible way of paying for things online. Whether it's for shopping, paying subscriptions, funding trading accounts, booking airfare, playing online games and much more - we're all about a better way to pay. At our core, we are a tech company with industry-leading tech capabilities. But, it's the ingenuity of our people that makes us leaders in our field. Thus, our appetite for innovation will never be anything less than fierce. Trustly is steadily growing as it connects thousands of businesses with hundreds of millions of people. And with a strong presence across Europe and the Americas, we are leading the human-centric payment revolution as a truly global team.
About the Product & Tech organisation
Our Product & Technology organisation drives the development of Trustly's products. The teams collectively work with innovative ideas, development of products and platform and set the vision and strategy. The Product & Tech department consists of about 180 people.
As DATA is core to our business we are now looking to strengthen our team with additional Senior Database Administrators (DBAs).
About the role
In the role as Senior Database Administrator at Trustly, you play a key role in maintaining our core databases (and as such a key role in the fintech industry). You will be working closely with developers and infrastructure colleagues to ensure our databases are up-to-date and optimised for the workload.
We push the boundaries of tech to achieve our objective of highly available and secure databases.
What you'll do
Maintaining our databases by upgrading software and tuning performance
Perform test and verification of backups and failovers in clusters
Develop and maintain database documentation, including diagrams, configurations and procedures, to facilitate knowledge sharing and compliance with industry regulations
Provide technical guidance and training to junior DBAs and developers on database best practices, performance tuning techniques, and troubleshooting methodologies
Who you are
4+ years of experience with high-availability, high-transaction databases in production, preferably PostgreSQL
Experience running databases on Linux
Experience automating tasks with tooling such as Ansible
Strong ability to understand and articulate complex problems
Structured in planning and executing tasks with multiple dependencies
Team player that puts pride in helping others to succeed
Fluent in English
Kindly submit your application and Resume in English.
Are you someone who voices new ideas and acts on them? Do you value great communication with all stakeholders? We are looking to strengthen the team with dedicated, highly motivated people who thrive in working with different areas across the organisation.
If you feel that your skill set and personality compliments the criteria above, please apply now.
