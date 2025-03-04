Senior Data Scientist
About Norla:
Norla is an IT and management consulting company driven by customer satisfaction. We work in a multicultural environment and are guided by our principle of "Mind and Heart." We prioritize that our relationships with our employees ensure their professional growth and success. Together, we collaborate with a network of major actors to discover the best talents to support our clients.
About the role:
We're looking for a skilled Senior Data Scientist to join our client 's team and help them build data-driven solutions that will transform their way we operate and provide value to customers. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, working on projects that push the boundaries of data science, machine learning, and AI.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and develop advanced machine learning, deep learning, and statistical models to solve complex business problems.
Design, implement, and manage end-to-end MLOps pipelines using Kedro, MLflow, and Prometheus for scalable machine learning operations.
Develop A/B tests and other experiment designs to measure and optimize business strategies.
Collaborate with data engineering and product teams to design and implement robust data pipelines and BI dashboards using SQL and Tableau.
Leverage cloud platforms (AWS, GCP) to build, deploy, and scale machine learning models.
Analyze large datasets from e-commerce and retail platforms to extract insights and support decision-making processes.
Required Skills & Experience:
Minimum 5 years of hands-on experience in data science, machine learning, and deep learning.
Strong expertise in Python and machine learning libraries like Scikit-learn and PyTorch.
Experience in working with Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Large Language Models (LLMs) such as LangChain.
Proficient in building machine learning pipelines and deploying models using Kedro and MLflow.
Solid understanding of time series forecasting, A/B testing, and advanced statistical techniques.
Proficient in SQL and experience working with BI tools like Tableau.
Experience in working with cloud platforms like AWS and GCP for data and model deployment.
Strong analytical skills with experience in solving complex business problems, preferably within the e-commerce or retail sectors.
Preferred Qualifications:
Prior experience in e-commerce or retail industries is highly meriting.
