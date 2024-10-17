Senior Data Scientist
2024-10-17
Join Greenely's mission to pioneer Europe's energy transition, where we strive to reduce household energy bills to zero. By optimizing energy consumption and enabling virtual power generation, we're navigating families through the complexities of electricity with our innovative platform. As part of this ambitious journey, we're in search of a Data Scientist to join our Virtual Power Plant team, with a passion for tackling machine learning challenges and solving complex optimization problems, to be a part of our mission-driven team.
As a Senior Data Scientist, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of energy optimization and flexibility at Greenely. You will be responsible for analyzing large data sets, developing energy models, and solving complex optimization problems to help leverage our virtual power assets.
Your daily work includes:
Identifying valuable data sources and integrating them for better energy modeling.
Analyzing large amounts of information to discover trends, patterns, and energy-saving opportunities.
Building predictive models, machine-learning algorithms, and optimization solutions tailored to energy challenges.
Presenting information using data visualization techniques and translating complex findings into actionable business strategies.
Proposing solutions and strategies to business challenges, especially in the realm of energy optimization.
Collaborating with product and engineering teams to implement models and monitor outcomes.
Tackling various types of optimization problems to ensure efficient energy utilization.
Challenging our thinking and push the boundaries of energy optimisation
What you'll need to succeed :
Proven experience as a Data Scientist, ML engineer or Data Analyst.
Strong skills in SQL, Python, and R.
A deep understanding of machine learning, operations research, and modeling.
Strong math skills, especially in areas relevant to optimization problems.
Experience with predictive modeling and experience in solving real-world optimization problems.
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Master's or Ph.D. in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or similar fields.
Experience with business intelligence tools like Tableau is a plus.
Familiarity with Snowflake and experience analyzing data from 3rd party providers such as Google, Facebook Insights, etc., is meritorious.
We place high emphasis on your interpersonal abilities at Greenely. Greenely's strength is drawn from team members who don't just do their job, but who actively shape the way we work. We seek individuals who naturally take charge, own their responsibilities with pride, and consistently hold themselves accountable. We're searching for someone who can gracefully navigate change, who sees challenges not as obstacles but as puzzles waiting to be solved, and who values the collective success of the team.
What we can offer you :
Flexibility: We are an office-first company that values in-person collaboration, offering flexible work arrangements to support your work-life balance. Our vibrant office is conveniently located in the heart of Stockholm at Vasagatan 40.
Growth: Elevate your career with opportunities for skill development, challenging projects, and advancement within our forward-thinking organization.
Influence and Impact: Your voice matters. Shape the future of energy by contributing your ideas, expertise, and playing a key role in decision-making.
Innovative Environment: Thrive in an ever-changing industry, working on cutting-edge projects and staying ahead of the curve in a dynamic and pioneering work atmosphere.
About Greenely
Greenely aims to create the best customer experience for the modern energy consumer through technology. Greenely's integrated mobile application enables households to optimize their energy consumption, reduce their electricity costs, and participate in grid balancing services. By connecting various energy assets in the home, Greenely's platform allows consumers to manage their energy usage efficiently while contributing to the stability of the power system. Greenely's solution addresses the challenges of the modern energy landscape and promotes a more efficient, sustainable, and reliable power system. By providing consumers with savings and new revenue streams, Greenely drives the transition to a cleaner and more resilient energy system.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact charlotte.englund@greenely.se
If you have questions or concerns, please contact charlotte.englund@greenely.se
