Senior Data Scientist
Toca Boca AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-08-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toca Boca AB i Stockholm
Would you like to play a key part in Toca Boca's Data & Research engine? With over 60 million monthly active users and terabytes of daily data, as a Senior Data Scientist, you will play an integral role in understanding how kids and families engage with our play ecosystem, directly shaping fantastic, safe, and imaginative play experiences.
At Toca Boca, we don't lock you into narrow corporate silos or endless maintenance tasks. As a Senior Data Scientist, you will enjoy broad end-to-end ownership across the entire product lifecycle—from exploratory data science, advanced modeling, and experimentation to product strategy and monetization dynamics.
You'll join our Data & Analytics team while partnering seamlessly with our User Research team under a unified Insights banner. Together, we blend big data behavioral telemetry with qualitative player research, working closely with cross-functional game teams to unlock the full value of our play ecosystem.
What you'll be doing
Uncover Deep Player Insights: Analyze complex player datasets to understand behavioral patterns, feature engagement, and retention drivers across our games, informing overall product and commerce strategy.
Apply Advanced Statistical Methods: Apply statistical models, regression analysis, predictive segmentation, and experimental methods (A/B testing) to optimize product performance at scale.
Bridge Quantitative & Qualitative Insights: Partner seamlessly with our User Research team under a unified Insights banner, connecting the "what" (big data trends) with the "why" (qualitative research) to deliver a 360-degree understanding of our players.
End-to-End Ownership & Influence: Take full ownership of complex, ambiguous game product questions. Partner directly with PMs, Designers, and Engineers to translate complex datasets into clear, data-backed recommendations.
Innovate & Evolve Workflows: Continuously refine our analytics capabilities by leveraging modern data science workflows, predictive modeling, and AI tools to accelerate discovery and analysis.
What Success Looks Like
Trusted Co-pilot: You become a trusted analytical partner to game teams, shaping product decisions through rigorous data science, experimentation, and player empathy.
Broad Impact: You thrive with the freedom to influence multiple product areas—from core play loops and feature design to commerce and top-of-funnel engagement—without being pigeonholed.
Holistic Insights: You successfully bridge quantitative behavioral data with qualitative user research to create unified narratives that inspire game design.
Autonomy & Momentum: You help teams move quickly by surfacing key facts, reducing ambiguity, and solving open-ended problems that don't have predefined playbooks.
Is This You?
3+ years of experience (or equivalent senior-level impact) in user-focused Data Science or Advanced Product Analytics within Gaming, Mobile Apps, or Interactive Digital Products.
Empathy & Product Sense: Deep curiosity and intuition for player experience, engagement, and kids' digital environments.
SQL Mastery & Data Exploration: Outstanding SQL skills querying cloud data warehouses (experience with Google BigQuery and DBT is a huge plus).
Advanced DS Toolkit: Proficiency in Python (or R) for statistical modeling, machine learning, segmentation, and exploratory deep dives. Experience with BI tools like Tableau or Looker is a great plus!
Rigorous Statistical Foundation: Strong track record in experimentation lifecycle design, A/B test analysis, and hypothesis testing.
AI & Modern Workflows (Nice to have): Curiosity or Hands-on experience building, integrating, or utilizing AI/LLM tools within your data workflows or analytics stack.
Clear Storytelling & Autonomy: Skilled at translating complex quantitative and qualitative data into simple, compelling recommendations for non-technical partners. Thrives with high autonomy in fast-paced environments.
This is us!
Toca Boca together with Sago Mini, Lylli and Originator, make up Digital Games within Spin Master. We create games, digital toys, and everyday products that are filled with fun that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. We celebrate the diversity and quirkiness of their world and give them the freedom to play in ways that only they can.
The Spin Master Mission and Vision is to make life more fun by pushing the boundaries of innovation, creativity, and fun!
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm office with a hybrid working model. We apply a 6-month probationary period. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you must be fluent in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
With offices in Stockholm and San Francisco, Toca Boca is owned by Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment company that creates, designs and manufactures a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toca Boca AB
(org.nr 556870-3721)
120 31 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Toca Boca Jobbnummer
10020809