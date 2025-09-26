Senior Data Scientist
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-09-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Stenungsund
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who are we
Advanced Analytics within Service Market Logistics is on a journey where everybody is invited, we work in networks and self-forming teams, collaborative priorities are made in our communities where we have data and knowledge. Our cultural transformation brings joy, energy and results. We always try new and love teaching and supporting.
You will find yourself in a stimulating environment, with senior experts as colleagues, with people who are energized by developing themselves and by bringing Volvo Group's service market logistics into the new era where we create value based on all the information at hand. The business values are primarily in the areas of sustainability, service, inventory and cost, often through our cloud native products on Azure.
What you will do
You will be responsible of applying a scientific mind-set in analysing large volumes of complex data. Typical tasks are, but not limited to; developing algorithms and services related to the analysed data using AI/ML, time series forecasting, optimisation, statistical modelling and analysis as well as working with unstructured text data using LLMs. We work mostly with Python, using machine learning libraries like scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorch and Spark. You are heavily contributing to our journey to evolve analytics in the service market context. As we aim to involve the full organization you would be an ambassador of advanced analytics.
Who are you?
We believe that you have a degree in mathematics, computer science, statistics, physics, or a related field, and that you possess 4-5 years of experience working with advanced analytics, complex systems, and optimization using cloud-based technologies to manage the necessary data volume. We value creative problem-solvers who are passionate about their work. Ideally, you are a communicative person who values building strong relationships with colleagues and stakeholders and has the ability to explain complex topics in simple terms.
You are proficient in Python, accustomed to handling large amounts of data using frameworks such as Spark, and comfortable with both sci-kit learn and deep learning libraries like TensorFlow and PyTorch.
If you happen to have experience in supply chain, either from a theoretical perspective or hands-on, we consider it a merit but not a requirement.
Last application date: 11 October 2025
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Group Trucks Operations encompasses all production of the Group's manufacturing of Volvo, Renault and Mack trucks, as well as engines and transmissions. We also orchestrate the spare parts distribution for Volvo Group's customers globally and design, operate and optimize logistics and supply chains for all brands. We count 30,000 employees at 30 plants and 50 distribution centers across the globe. Our global footprint offers an opportunity for an international career in a state-of-the-art industrial environment, where continuous improvement is the foundation. As our planet is facing great challenges, we - one of the largest industrial organizations in the world - stand at the forefront of innovation. We are ready to rise to the challenge. Would you like to join us? Ersättning
