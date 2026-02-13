Senior Data Platform Engineer
Voi Technology AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As a Senior Data Platform Engineer in Voi's Platform team, you will help shape the data platform and cloud infrastructure that enables all our data and engineering teams to succeed. While your primary focus will be on the data platform, you will work across both data and infrastructure concerns, ensuring they fit together into a coherent, secure and scalable environment. You will work with modern cloud-managed services and open-source solutions to support the micromobility revolution, where we operate over 150K connected vehicles across Europe. Your work will improve reliability and security, making it easier for teams to build safe, data-driven products for our riders and cities. In this role you will:
Improve our data platform in areas such as reliability, data security and access control, cost optimisation, observability and future architecture.
Take shared ownership of the core data platforms used across Voi - keeping them secure, performant and easy to use for product, analytics and backend teams.
Drive our journey towards self-serve data by enabling teams to build and run their own data pipelines and models on top of the platform.
Collaborate with engineers across backend, data, machine learning, web, mobile and IoT to solve cross-domain problems.
Automate data infrastructure operations, security configuration, monitoring, and cloud identity and access management - strengthening observability for data pipelines and platforms.
Our data and cloud tech stack includes Snowflake, dbt, Airflow, Metabase, Steep, Streamlit, GCP, Terraform, Golang, GitHub Actions, ArgoCD, Grafana, Prometheus, Mimir, Synq and Google Cloud Monitoring.
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
You enjoy building reliable platforms that help others do their best work, and you value learning, sharing and collaboration. You communicate clearly, are comfortable in a small, cross-functional team, and are happy to grow into parts of the stack you do not yet know. We believe the right person has:
Strong experience with cloud-based data platforms (Snowflake, BigQuery, Redshift, Databricks or similar) and an ability to understand and work with modern data architectures.
Strong Python and SQL skills, and experience working closely with analytics, data science or data engineering teams.
Experience with cloud-native infrastructure (GCP or equivalent) and IaC tools (we use Terraform) is a strong plus.
Experience with CI/CD for multiple teams and services, and with logging, monitoring and alerting (we use OpenTelemetry, Grafana, Prometheus, Mimir and Google Cloud Monitoring), with interest in observability for data pipelines and platforms.
Don't meet every requirement? If you are excited about this role and our mission, and have relevant, transferable skills, we encourage you to apply - even if you don't check every box.
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; our People Promise includes a personal voyage where you will grow as a professional and be part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europe's #1 micromobility operator and one of the fastest growing scale-ups.
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options programme.
Enjoy unlimited free Voi rides and a dog-friendly office.
Work together with inspiring, motivated and supportive colleagues towards a common goal.
Help create sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution.
