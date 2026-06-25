Senior Data Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help build and scale a digital platform that enables reuse of high-quality spare parts in the transport ecosystem. The platform connects workshops and vehicle dismantlers, and this role is central to making data reliable, scalable, and useful across the product.
This is a broad senior engineering role where you work across data engineering, backend services, cloud infrastructure, integrations, analytics, observability, and AI-assisted development. You will join a small venture team with high ownership and close collaboration with product and engineering stakeholders. It is a strong opportunity if you want to influence architecture and build the data foundation of a product with clear business impact.
Job DescriptionYou will own and evolve the platform's data model to support multiple sellers, markets, and integrations.
You will design and maintain ingestion pipelines, including imports, validation, transformation, retries, and auditability.
You will establish reliable data pipelines, contracts, and quality controls that support trusted business metrics.
You will work with integrations and external data sources such as DMS/ERP, Snowflake, and CSV/FTP flows.
You will improve data quality, traceability, and observability across platform domains.
You will contribute to backend services and cloud infrastructure, including AWS, databases, jobs, monitoring, and scaling.
You will collaborate closely with the Product Lead and Lead Developer on architecture decisions and technical priorities.
You will help strengthen engineering standards, CI/CD, and documentation, and represent the team in data flow and integration discussions.
RequirementsDegree in Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent experience.
Senior experience in data engineering, backend engineering, or platform engineering.
Strong experience with SQL, relational data modeling, and data pipelines.
Experience with APIs and cloud environments, preferably AWS.
You are comfortable taking broad ownership across data, backend, and cloud.
You can translate business needs into scalable technical solutions with a strong focus on data quality, observability, and long-term scalability.
You are comfortable working in English and Swedish.
Nice to haveExperience with PostgreSQL, Node.js/TypeScript, or Python.
Experience with Snowflake and a modern data stack.
Experience from marketplace platforms or multi-stakeholder systems.
Experience from startup, venture, or other fast-moving product environments.
An advanced degree in a relevant field.
Additional European languages.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7967696-2069962". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9978111