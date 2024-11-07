Senior Credit Risk Analyst
2024-11-07
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 19.000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Vattenfall Group Risk Management aims to ensure long-term sustainable corporate development by providing state-of-the art support to decision-makers. Risk Management does not only provide transparency of risks versus opportunities, but also drives the processes for the identification, analysis, assessment of different kind of risks.
The department also carries out supervision of risks, risk reporting and relevant documentation. Group Risk Management provides a second opinion on transactions and investment projects, as well as operational risk issues. It performs risk reporting and is responsible for the overall development of risk management within the Vattenfall Group.
Group Risk Management is looking for a Senior Credit Risk Analyst in Berlin, Hamburg, Amsterdam or Stockholm.
Your role
In Risk Management we're looking for a Senior Credit Risk Analyst. In this role you will work in an international team of experts spread across Hamburg, Amsterdam, Berlin and Stockholm. With your daily work you will contribute to manage the credit risks arising from the development of renewable projects like the Nordlicht wind park or trading and sales activities of the Vattenfall Group to ensure a financially healthy business. The job requires developing sound cooperation, both with external and internal stakeholders.
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Take responsibility for a portfolio of assigned counterparties
Gather quantitative and qualitative data in order to perform a credit analysis of existing / potential customers, counterparties and suppliers with the aim to minimize potential and actual credit losses within the Vattenfall Group
Allocate credit limits according to the risk mandate
Prepare appropriate credit recommendations for decision makers
Actively seek possibilities for credit mitigation, recommend credit conditions
Negotiate and administer master netting agreements (EFET, ISDA, FEMA, CPMA, etc.) and credit support documents (CSA, letters of credit, etc.)
Analyze complex structured transactions and/or investment activities, as well as credit portfolios
Perform industry and peer analysis
Monitor and report daily, weekly, monthly credit risk and work as well in different projects within Credit Risk
Keep relevant business units informed of developments regarding specific industries, markets and counterparties (e.g. mergers, acquisitions, financial news, organizational changes)
Contribute towards improvement and development of credit risk management policies, procedures, tools and methodologies
Location
Berlin, Hamburg, Amsterdam or Stockholm
Qualifications
Your profile
As our Senior Credit Risk Analyst you will bring a good cooperation mindset and are team player in an international team. You have strong communication and relationship building skills. Furthermore, you bring strong analytical skills, you are accurate, have a good judgment and decisiveness. You have strong written skills with the ability to write credit analyzes in concise and clear manner. And you are an independent worker and initiative taker.
Next to this you bring:
Bachelor or Masters degree in Business or Economics or any other relevant study
5-7 years work experience in an analytical function, preferable within credit risk management in the energy markets
Practical experience from areas relevant to the position, especially: analysis of counterparties, analysis of risks inherent in transactions and structuring of appropriate credit risk mitigation, origination and complex transactions, master netting agreement negotiation, credit portfolios with the aim of credit risk mitigation
A thorough understanding and knowledge of cash flow, balance sheet and profit and loss analysis
Understanding of the Investment and Procurement activities and thereof relating requirements (e.g. tendering according to EU and Non-EU legislation)
Understanding of the commodity and energy markets (physical and financial), as well as an understanding of the needs of the internal / external customers in the Trading, Sales, Treasury
Ability to communicate and negotiate fluently in English on all levels of the organization is an absolute must
Additional Information
Benefits
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English no later than, 8th of December 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Dominik Friebe via email: dominik.friebe@vattenfall.de
.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
Trade union representatives in Sweden Rolf Ohlssen (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 92 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9000141