Senior Chassis Concept Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-30
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will step into a key role focused on shaping future platform concepts within chassis and vehicle dynamics in the automotive industry. In this assignment, you will work close to engineering teams that define suspension performance, packaging, steering-related solutions, and concept maturity for upcoming platforms.
You will be part of a technically advanced environment where concept studies, CAD development, kinematic modeling, and cross-functional alignment all play an important part. The role also includes close collaboration with suppliers and support to technical project leadership across areas such as sourcing, quality, product development, and homologation.
This is a strong opportunity for you who enjoy combining deep chassis expertise with concept development, system thinking, and real impact on future vehicle platforms.
Job DescriptionYou will support studies of current and future platform concepts together with the Chassis & Vehicle Dynamics team.
You will work closely with chassis, vehicle dynamics, and attribute teams to align suspension system performance.
You will represent suspension and chassis systems in packaging and project meetings.
You will create and update concept and platform parts in CAD with consideration for industrialization.
You will build and analyze kinematic models for package studies.
You will organize and maintain engineering data in Team Center.
You will perform Kinematics & Compliance (K&C) analysis on suspension layouts.
You will act as a primary technical contact for key suppliers in performance-oriented projects.
You will support the technical project lead in areas such as timing, sourcing, quality, product development, and homologation.
You will manage the Bill of Materials for performance-focused projects.
You will perform technical engineering tasks related to steering systems.
RequirementsDegree in mechanical, mechatronics, or automotive engineering.
Minimum 10-year experience from Chassis System Development.
Experience of multiple suspension systems layouts.
Experience in BOM and weight management.
Excellent technical project management and supplier coordination skills.
Ability to work collaboratively with diverse teams in a high-performance environment.
Strong hands-on experience with CATIA V5.
Experience with CATIA V5 DMU Kinematics, TeamCenter, and Adams.
Solid and surface CAD competence.
Experience as author in Team Center Automotive.
Nice to haveExperience of high performance or motorsport projects.
Experience of multiple suspension system layouts from Geely Technology Europe AB.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7484093-1920556". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9827565