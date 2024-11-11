Senior Character Artist [Cinematics]
2024-11-11
Company Description
Massive Entertainment is a world-leading AAA studio located in Malmö, Sweden and part of the Ubisoft family. We're a multinational team of more than 750 passionate and highly skilled people from 50+ different countries. Our studio's goal has always been - and still is - to craft the finest gaming experiences for all players.
At Massive, you get to do what you love most while bringing your own experience to our ongoing projects, like Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Star Wars Outlaws. We're also developing new tech here, such as our in-house engine Snowdrop, and Ubisoft Connect - Ubisoft's digital ecosystem and distribution platform.
Job Description
We're looking for a passionate artist to join our Cinematics team. You'll be creating high quality character assets from inside out. Your knowledge on techniques and workflows suited for high end cinematics will be an important addition to our creative force as we seek to push the quality bar for character art higher.
We're offering a permanent position in Malmö, Sweden, with the flexibility to work partially from home (up to two days a week) under our Flexible Workplace Policy. Please apply using English, our company's primary language.
What You'll do
Working closely with the game team to uprez and create high quality characters and accessories based on original art, photographic reference and a base model
Collaborating with the Cinematics team to ensure the textures and materials fit the Houdini-Redshift pipeline with aesthetic appreciation on real world reference and in-game look.
Participating in the set up and maintenance of character production pipelines
Collaborating with the animation tech team to support define modeling standards for rigging, deformation, and simulation for high end results.
Participate in setting a high-quality standard across the team. This entails mentoring more junior artists and off-site developers creating and aiding direction and feedback
Qualifications
What You'll Bring
Your passion for storytelling through character art shows in your craftsmanship, where you like to try out various ways of handling challenging tasks. You are equally as eager to create aesthetically pleasing characters as you are interested in diving into the technical side of the process. You're keen on collaborating with concept artists, animators and tech art teams, among others. You have good communication skills and use it in favor of giving and receiving constructive feedback to achieve great results
Besides the above we're looking for someone aligned with our core values and the following skills and experience:
Solid experience working with character art
An online portfolio that showcases your most recent works complete with detailed breakdowns of your contributions.
Proficiency in Zbrush and at least one of the major 3D modeling packages and texturing software
Up to date knowledge on the methods, software innovations and other technologies related to character creation
Eagerness to do research on the technical processes involved such as in shaders, rigs and rendering
Experience with Houdini is beneficial
Experience with Substance Painter and Marvelous Designer is beneficial
Experience working with scan data is beneficial
Additional information
Ubisoft's 19,000 team members, working across more than 30 countries around the world, are bound by a common mission to enrich players' lives with original and memorable gaming experiences. Their commitment and talent have brought to life many acclaimed franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Just Dance, Rainbow Six, and many more to come. Ubisoft is an equal opportunity employer that believes diverse backgrounds and perspectives are key to creating worlds where both players and teams can thrive and express themselves. If you are excited about solving game-changing challenges, cutting edge technologies and pushing the boundaries of entertainment, we invite you to join our journey and help us create the unknown. Så ansöker du
