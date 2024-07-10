Senior Business Controller for a client in Södertälje
2024-07-10
Are you an experienced financial professional with a strong background in business controlling? Are you ready to take on new challenges in a dynamic environment? We are now seeking a senior Business Controller for a client in Södertälje.
About the role:
In this role, you will be part of the Parts and Services controlling team and report to the Head of Business Control, Parts and Services. You will have the opportunity to work with both financial and business-related matters and build a broad network within Sales & Marketing and other finance functions within the company.
What you will do:
• Control and analyze the Parts business area to support the company's strategy to become a leader in sustainable solutions.
• Provide business and financial information and analysis of volumes, revenues, and margins to area sales management and product management.
• Actively participate and lead the work in governing the global parts business by setting targets, performing forecasts, and other financial plans.
• Drive projects and investigations within Finance and Business Control to improve support tools, routines, methods, and systems.
• Develop controlling methods within KCP.
Your background:
• A degree in Economics and Business Administration or Industrial Engineering.
• Minimum of 5 years of relevant work experience.
• Excellent knowledge of English and Swedish, both spoken and written.
• Very good knowledge of Microsoft Office and general IT competence.
• Experience from IT-related projects is considered a strong merit.
• The ability to analyze large data volumes and communicate results in an educational manner.
• You have a proven record of working with improvements you dare to question existing methods and ways of working.
• You are responsible, organized, adaptable and self-motivated.
Other details:
• A full-time position from mid-August 2024 to the end of December 2024.
• Location: Södertälje.
We make selections continuously, so send in your application as soon as possible. Submit your updated CV in Word format, information on when you can start, and a targeted motivation on why you are suitable for this role.
Is this something for you or someone you know? Apply now!
About us:
Nutshell Consulting focuses on providing full- service services for customers within the finance area. With us, the individual is at the center regardless of who you are - employee, partner, or customer. We are constantly on the lookout for new talents who want to create a change. At Nutshell, you are offered a competitive salary, great benefits, and a dynamic work environment where you can challenge yourself. With our network of experienced consultants, you as a customer get a perfect match for every assignment. We optimize your finance function with our comprehensive range of services for finance. We are here to support and improve your operations.
Interim | Recruitment | Search | Accounting Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-18
E-post: beatriz.marklund@nutshellconsulting.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nutshell Consulting AB
(org.nr 559380-9972) Kontakt
Beatriz Marklund beatriz.marklund@nutshellconsulting.se Jobbnummer
8796862