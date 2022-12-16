Senior Backend Engineer
Normative AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Normative AB i Stockholm
About Normative
At Normative we are creating the norm for carbon accounting by providing intelligence to companies to reduce their climate footprint. We translate financial data into tangible carbon insights enabling companies to understand and reduce their carbon emission. What we do has a real and positive impact on the climate - and you can be a part of this too!
The Role
We are looking for a passionate and curious Backend Engineer to join our growing engineering team. As a Backend Engineer, you will be key to building the foundation of both our products and our development processes and practices. Our goal is to further accelerate our work to make the carbon accounting process as smooth as possible for our customers, and every improvement we make to this process directly contributes to helping companies reach net zero emissions.
We use mostly Typescript and some Python on the server; Angular, React and Svelte on the client, and tools like SonarCloud, Sentry, Sleuth and GitHub actions for CI/CD.
What you will do
• Be a part of an autonomous Product Development team that has full ownership - from inception to end-of-life, including quality and production health - of a set of Backend services.
• Continuously deliver software to our production environment and gather feedback from the stakeholders, directly and through observable metrics.
• Write and review high quality code and architecture on a daily basis.
• Deploy and monitor services using Normative's cloud infrastructure.
• Help us build world class engineering practices and processes.
• Share your knowledge, and coach and mentor your teammates if needed.
We think you will be a good match if
• You care deeply about making a real contribution towards a sustainable future.
• You have strong experience with Typescript.
• You have a track record of delivering high-quality production code and robust software products.
• You have good knowledge of modern web application development, including API development, databases, and operating systems.
• You have built, deployed, and operated high-availability services in an environment of continuous integration and delivery.
• Experience with (or interest in learning) the following is a plus: The Python data stack, DevOps best practices, and data modeling.
• Interest in learning, exploring and sharing.
The Team
Our core values and the culture we aim for:
• Stay mission-driven and data-informed.
• Contribute to developing a team based on trust, transparency, and respect.
• Strive for individual growth and team performance.
• See feedback as a tool for improvement - we learn from our efforts; both successes and mistakes.
• Value continuous improvements over static best practices.
We also believe you enjoy working in an environment with typical challenges of a growing company, asking a lot of questions and learning new things. At Normative we believe that collaboration with teammates is essential and you'll thrive if you like to explain and discuss technical approaches with other engineers.
Location
Normative operates on a hybrid remote model with offices in Stockholm, Copenhagen, and London.
For this role, you can be hired either in Sweden or remotely in a country in Europe if you have the right to work in that location. We are able to offer employment in most countries in Europe where remote.com (https://remote.com/country-explorer)
are able to employ, meaning you will be hired through local labor laws with a local market salary.
The process
We adopt a continuous selection process, so make sure to apply as soon as possible! Normative handles sensitive financial data and we will therefore conduct a background check before signing any candidate.
We welcome diversity with open arms and want to see candidates from different backgrounds and experiences. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Normative AB
(org.nr 556967-7361), https://normative.io/ Arbetsplats
Normative Jobbnummer
7265038