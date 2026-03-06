Senior Backend Developer

Incluso AB / Datajobb / Lund
2026-03-06


We are now looking for a Senior Backend Developer for a global company in Lund. Start ASAP, 11-month limited contract to begin with.

Assignment Description:
Qualified senior developer with good understanding of organizations and business processes. Experienced to work with functional and technical requirements often in an global environment. Including developers specialized in integration.
The agile team behind this position focuses on industrial data management and analytics. We make manufacturing data accessible through well designed APIs and support the modeling of datasets to enable seamless integration across systems such as MES, Quality, and Maintenance. Within the same team, this data is further leveraged to generate insights through advanced analytics, machine learning, and simulation techniques.
Must have knowledge of:

Object oriented language (Java/C#)

Agile Software Development

Git

Docker

CI/CD

Data modelling

REST APIs development

API Management

University degree

Good to have knowledge of:

Kubernetes

Industrial & manufacturing processes

Personality:

Eager to learn

Sense of ownership

Organized

Analytical mindset and skills

Ability and ambition to learn new things

Attentive to detail

Good communication skills

Good mentoring skills

Service & Project:

Engage as a Senior/Expert Backend Developer, in an agile team.

Collaborate and support other developers with expertise in Connectivity, Data and Analytics team

Work includes feature development and bug fixing

Technical maintenance, which includes producing suggestions on how/what to do and implementing these in accordance with team and architect decisions.

Work will include creating and maintaining documentation.

The team is international and fluency in both verbal and written English is necessary.

This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start ASAP, 11-month limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 75% on-site in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso.

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Stora Södergatan 15 (visa karta)
222 23  LUND

Arbetsplats
Incluso

