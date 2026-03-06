Senior Backend Developer
2026-03-06
We are now looking for a Senior Backend Developer for a global company in Lund. Start ASAP, 11-month limited contract to begin with.
Assignment Description:
Qualified senior developer with good understanding of organizations and business processes. Experienced to work with functional and technical requirements often in an global environment. Including developers specialized in integration.
The agile team behind this position focuses on industrial data management and analytics. We make manufacturing data accessible through well designed APIs and support the modeling of datasets to enable seamless integration across systems such as MES, Quality, and Maintenance. Within the same team, this data is further leveraged to generate insights through advanced analytics, machine learning, and simulation techniques.
Must have knowledge of:
Object oriented language (Java/C#)
Agile Software Development
Git
Docker
CI/CD
Data modelling
REST APIs development
API Management
University degree
Good to have knowledge of:
Kubernetes
Industrial & manufacturing processes
Personality:
Eager to learn
Sense of ownership
Organized
Analytical mindset and skills
Ability and ambition to learn new things
Attentive to detail
Good communication skills
Good mentoring skills
Service & Project:
Engage as a Senior/Expert Backend Developer, in an agile team.
Collaborate and support other developers with expertise in Connectivity, Data and Analytics team
Work includes feature development and bug fixing
Technical maintenance, which includes producing suggestions on how/what to do and implementing these in accordance with team and architect decisions.
Work will include creating and maintaining documentation.
The team is international and fluency in both verbal and written English is necessary.
This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start ASAP, 11-month limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 75% on-site in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
