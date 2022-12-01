Senior backend developer
Ferroamp AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ferroamp AB (publ) i Stockholm
We believe in a future where climate change is battled through renewable energy and the electrification of society. For this to happen a complete transformation of the system is needed. Electricity needs to be reinvented.
The hottest cleantech company in Sweden is growing and is now searching for people who want to contribute to the sustainable energy supply of the future. Ferroamp has developed a world unique system that streamlines and simplifies the usage of renewable energy. Do You want to join us on our journey?
The Role
You will be part of an engaged and driven team that is learning from one another, solving problems together, and continuously challenging themselves. Through a structured way of working, we become efficient and develop solutions that will move us toward our goals.
The R&D team has a broad set of competencies ranging from power electronics design to web services in the cloud. You will be part of the team working with the software development of edge applications and cloud services.
We are taking our first steps towards internationalization and are now defining the team that will build our success and contribute to the sustainable energy supply of the future. Our decision paths are short and there are numerous opportunities to develop within the company. At Ferroamp you will be part of shaping both your own and the company's future.
About you
• You're super-passionate about code and technology.
• You're fluent in, and know the ins and outs of, at-least one "back-end language" (preferably Python)
• You enjoy discovering, defining, and solving problems.
• You make pragmatic scoping decisions and are able to explain why the team is doing something a certain way.
• You work with your team to tackle technical challenges and to level up in the process.
• You can theorize and think in abstractions, but understand the importance of getting things done.
• You strike a balance between moving fast and creating scalable and maintainable solutions.
Qualifications
• 7+ years experience with a reasonably up-to-date back-end stack.
• 5+ years experience with running deployments on AWS or other major cloud provider.
• You write high quality code that is easy to read, understand, and test.
• Strong understanding of Docker and Git.
• Fundamental understanding of profiling and performance optimization.
• Leadership experience and strong communication skills.
• Bachelor degree or similar
Bonus qualifications
• Experience with one or more of the following tools that we use: Kubernetes, Kafka, Scylla, Avro.
• Deep knowledge in Python.
Work description
• Provide mentoring and push the team forward in terms of back-end development methodologies.
• Rapidly and precisely plan and execute back-end application development projects.
• Perform positive code reviews and provide meaningful feedback. Build and lead back-end development teams and initiatives.
We have our main office in Stockholm, today in Spånga but will in short move to a new office in Sundbyberg. We also have a smaller office in Linköping. However, we do offer a hybrid workspace.
We are looking forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ferroamp AB (publ)
(org.nr 556805-7029), https://www.ferroamp.com Arbetsplats
Ferroamp Jobbnummer
7223118