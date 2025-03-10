Senior Azure Engineer to Etac, Kista
Etac - Creating possibilities
Would you like a career where you can contribute to something meaningful? At Etac, you can pursue an interesting career journey while being part of a rewarding end goal - to improve people's quality of life. Our medical aids promote abilities for people at all stages of life, helping children develop new skills, prolonging independence for people in later life, and supporting caregivers in their daily work.
We are a global company with sales all over the world, and with our roots and headquarters in Sweden. If you want a job where you can develop professionally while also making a positive difference to people's lives - let's create new possibilities together!
Your Responsibilities
As a Senior Azure Engineer at Etac, you will play a pivotal role in shaping and maintaining our Azure environment, ensuring its robustness and scalability. Working closely with IT architects, you will translate complex design patterns into concrete technical solutions and ensure the seamless integration of various systems. You will also be instrumental in overseeing external partners, ensuring that all deliverables meet the highest quality standards and contractual agreements. In addition to your technical expertise, you will be responsible for driving key DevOps initiatives, optimizing development pipelines, and maintaining security best practices across the entire IT infrastructure.
Your core responsibilities will include:
• Implementing and maintaining Azure environments, including networking, PaaS services, and data solutions, ensuring stability, security, and performance.
• Collaborating with architects to implement design patterns in areas like data management, applications, and platform configurations.
• Overseeing partner deliveries to ensure quality and compliance with agreements.
• Supporting the development and maintenance of DevOps pipelines, automating development, testing, and deployment.
• Creating and maintaining documentation for operational procedures and service descriptions to support knowledge transfer and troubleshooting.
• Adapting to new concepts, supporting changes within the Tech team, and driving continuous improvement.
• Applying IT security best practices to safeguard the environment from potential threats.
Your Profile
We are looking for a highly skilled and motivated Senior Azure Engineer with a relevant university degree in IT or equivalent work experience. The ideal candidate will have at least 5 years of experience working with Azure environments, including networking, PaaS services, and data management. You should have in-depth knowledge of Windows, SQL, Active Directory, and other related services within Microsoft's hosting track, as well as a strong understanding of DevOps services and experience in implementing and supporting DevOps pipelines. Experience working with Microsoft frameworks and implementation frameworks is highly valued. A solid grasp of IT security concepts and best practices is essential. Proficiency in English is important, and knowledge of Swedish is valued.
In addition to your technical expertise, personal qualities are equally important. We are looking for someone who is driven, proactive, and capable of working independently. You should be a natural problem-solver with a strong focus on delivering results. Clear communication skills and the ability to explain complex technical concepts in an understandable way are key. Collaboration and teamwork are essential, as is a strong sense of initiative and responsibility in your work.
Why Etac?
We are a dynamic company on an exciting journey, offering career opportunities across multiple fields and locations worldwide. As part of our team, you will work in an environment that values:
• Contributing to solutions that improve people's lives.
• Opportunities for professional growth within the organization.
• A healthy work-life balance.
• Freedom with responsibility.
Application Process
In this process Etac is working with Level Recruitment. To apply, please click the apply button. If you have further questions don 't hesitate to contact Recruitment Consultant Stina Koskijev at +46 8 120 50 421 or stina.koskijev@levelrecruitment.se
. Please note that no applications will be allowed through email.
We will interview ongoingly so please register your application as soon as possible.
