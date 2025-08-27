Senior Automation Engineer
2025-08-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Botkyrka
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
We're looking for a
Senior Automation Engineer
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
We're looking for an Senior Automation Engineer to join our team in Stockholm. You'll work with high speed separators used in industries like biotech, pharma, protein, brew and beverage production. These systems help companies around the world produce their products more efficiently and sustainably.
You'll be part of a global company where innovation, teamwork, and continuous improvement are part of everyday work. The role offers a mix of hands-on technical tasks and collaboration with customers, suppliers, and colleagues. You'll get to work with advanced technology, take on varied and interesting challenges, and be part of a supportive team that values your ideas.
In this role, you'll help design and deliver automation solutions for customer projects. Your main tasks will include:
Programming PLC systems for our high speed separator projects
Testing automation systems at our cabinet shop builder
Creating and improving our automation standards
Supporting customers, suppliers, and internal teams during all stages of a project
Reviewing technical requirements from customers and making sure we meet them
The position requires approximately 15 travelling days internationally per year and is based in Flemingsberg, Sweden.
Who you are
You have a university degree in automation, electrical engineering, or similar
You have good experience in PLC programming, especially with Siemens and Allen Bradley
You've worked with developing automation solutions, preferably in food industries
You're familiar with standards like S88 or GAMP5 (or willing to learn)
You work in a structured way and enjoy solving problems
You like seeing the bigger picture and making things work smoothly
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
New offices in Fleminsgberg from 2025
As of Spring 2025 we are situated in our new offices in Flemingsberg, Sweden's largest urban business development area. Teaming up with Fabege, we are crafting a vibrant and dynamic workplace that seeks to inspire our current and future employees alike.
At our new location, our primary focus will continue be on people. We are committed to providing modern offices and a digital workplace tailored to boost productivity and foster well-being. Moreover, our state-of-the-art high-tech lab will be dedicated to the development and testing of products in the realms of high-speed separation and emerging technologies. As part of this innovative setup, we will also establish an educational center focused specifically on high-speed separation. Join us and be part of a team shaping the future of Alfa Laval in an environment designed for growth, innovation, and collaboration.
GDPR Compliant
Applications sent directly via email will be disregarded without notice.
Our commitment to integrity
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this, we apply Pymetrics assessments. Upon application, you will be invited to play the assessment games and completing them is mandatory.
