Senior Application Support

Nexer Telescope AB / Datajobb / Lund
2026-04-17


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Application Support role covering backend and frontend teams in a digital services environment. Focus is on production stability, incident handling, and proactive problem management. Acts as Problem Coordinator to reduce incidents and improve system reliability.
Key Responsibilities
Monitor production systems, logs, and alerts
Handle incidents (P1/P2) and escalations
Identify, analyze, and route issues to correct teams
Communicate status and follow up with stakeholders
Participate in daily production status meetings
Support deployments and manage risk periods
Drive improvements to reduce recurring issues
Support and guide first and second line support teams

Profile
Strong troubleshooting and analytical skills
Proactive, structured, and communication-focused
Team-oriented with ability to work across functions
Comfortable working in operational and support environments
Able to handle multiple support channels independently


Requirements
Relevant education or equivalent experience
Experience in application support or similar role
Proven track record of handling incident management
Familiar with modern IT systems and monitoring tools
Basic understanding of data and system troubleshooting
Fluent in English

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nexer Telescope AB (org.nr 556807-2820)
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta)
223 63  LUND

Jobbnummer
9861680

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