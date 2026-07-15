Senior Analytics Engineer, Power BI & Fabric
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-15
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, Vellinge
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a global retail environment that is strengthening its business insights capability while building a governed and scalable self-service data platform. The focus is on delivering reliable reporting, reusable semantic models, and consumption-ready analytical assets that support both centrally managed reporting and governed self-service across multiple stakeholders.
In this role, you will primarily contribute to the Business Insights area and also support the self-service data platform as priorities evolve. You will work close to both technical and business stakeholders to improve reporting continuity, support migration activities, and establish scalable patterns for certified datasets, governed consumption, and modern analytics in Microsoft Fabric. This is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy combining hands-on BI development with platform thinking in a complex analytics landscape.
Job DescriptionYou will design, build, and maintain Power BI reports, dashboards, semantic models, and analytical datasets.
You will translate business needs into analytical models, measures, reports, and actionable insights.
You will create scalable and reusable semantic models aligned with governed data-product principles.
You will use Microsoft Fabric capabilities such as Lakehouse, Warehouse, Dataflows Gen2, Pipelines, notebooks, and semantic models where relevant.
You will improve report performance, usability, data quality, security, and maintainability.
You will drive standardized report design, reusable components, and common data-modeling practices.
You will support testing, validation, release preparation, stakeholder demonstrations, documentation, and onboarding.
You will collaborate with the self-service data platform team to define consumption-ready patterns, including Gold-layer standards, certified datasets, and Direct Lake usage.
You will support governed self-service, reporting access, and implementation needs for retailer and franchisee stakeholders.
You will share knowledge and coach colleagues to reduce single-person dependency.
RequirementsStrong hands-on Power BI development experience, including report design, governed self-service, and workspace management.
Expert-level DAX, data modeling, dimensional modeling, and semantic-model design.
Strong analytics-engineering mindset, including version-controlled, testable, and reusable analytical assets.
Hands-on Microsoft Fabric experience, or strong Power BI and Azure data-platform experience with demonstrated ability to become effective in Fabric quickly.
Experience with report performance optimization, data validation, and maintainable solution design.
Ability to translate business needs into practical analytical solutions and communicate effectively with stakeholders.
Strong documentation and knowledge-sharing skills.
Minimum approximately six years of relevant BI or analytics-engineering experience.
Clear communication in English.
Nice to haveHands-on experience with Fabric Lakehouse, Warehouse, Data Pipelines, Dataflows Gen2, or notebooks.
Experience with Databricks, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, or similar modern data platforms.
Experience with deployment pipelines, Git integration, and release management for BI assets.
Experience with data-product thinking, data contracts, and governed self-service analytics.
Experience with row-level security, object-level security, and access control in Power BI and Fabric, ideally in multi-entity or franchisee contexts.
Enterprise BI migration experience.
Relevant certifications such as PL-300 or DP-600.
Comfort working in a platform-building environment where not everything is fully defined.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8066970-2100859". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
SJ Lounge Malmö (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
10003067