Senior Analyst to Group Financial Management
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 23349
Senior Analyst to Group Financial Management
Are you one of our new colleagues in the Capital & Balance Sheet Analytics team? We invite you to join an open and inspiring atmosphere where you will cooperate closely with others across the bank, and support the journey toward Nordea's strategic goals.
At Nordea, we are committed to being a partner that our customers and society as a whole can rely on. Compliance and integrity go hand in hand. Joining us means you will have an impact on how we do banking - today and tomorrow. We encourage you to bring your ideas, skills and unique background. With Nordea you will be in good company, with plenty of opportunities to collaborate, develop and contribute to something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to Nordea Group Financial Management (GFM). We are currently looking for an analyst to strengthen our Capital and Balance Sheet Analytics team. In this role you will have the opportunity to develop your skills within the areas of capital adequacy and balance sheet management. These fields are at the core of the banking industry, and developing rapidly. This makes the work that we do dynamic, developing and important. By bringing your perspectives to the team you will become a key contributor in helping us achieve our strategic goals.
Join an inclusive and inspiring atmosphere, where you will cooperate closely together with your colleagues across the bank!
What you'll be doing:
* Actively contribute with your expertise to strategic projects within the capital management area
* Analyse the bank's capital adequacy position and balance sheet developments from various perspectives, including the underlying drivers
* Communicate and explain key findings and drivers to the bank's extended leadership team, as well as to other internal and external stakeholders
* Drive and contribute to strategic projects related to capital and balance sheet management
* Collaborate on a wide range of tasks connected to external communication to market participants on Nordea's risks (e.g. the Pillar 3 disclosures requirements) or Nordea's ESG strategy
You will be part of a team with interactions to Nordea's senior management and the supervisors, which will give you a valuable behind-the-scenes understanding of the banking business. The role can be based in Sweden, Finland or Estonia.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have a positive and collaborative mindset
* Have a strong sense of ownership within your areas of responsibility, and a desire to deliver results
* Have strong co-ordination/communication skills and project/stakeholder management experience
* Enjoy working with analysis (both quantitative and qualitative), and have high attention to detail
* Are able to explain complex, technical topics in a simple and understandable way
Your experience and background:
* An academic degree in a relevant area
* Fluency in professional level English - both in speaking and in writing
* Experience in Excel and/or data analytics is an advantage (e.g. SAS, SQL or VBA)
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 31/08/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Tim Gudrais Österlöf, tim.gudrais.osterlof@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "23349-42767094". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
8850820