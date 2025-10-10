Senior AI Engineer
Kognity AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kognity AB i Stockholm
Education changes lives. But tech hasn't lived up to its promise for the more than 1 billion students in school around the world - at least not yet. At Kognity, we're here to change that.
We're a 125-person EdTech scale-up powering learning in 120+ countries. Our intelligent platform replaces traditional textbooks and combines rich, interactive pedagogy with smart AI and data to help students and teachers thrive - from international schools to US high schools.
Why Kognity is the place to be:
Educational Innovation - Build AI-driven solutions that actually make learning better.
Global Reach - Our platform supports educators and learners in over 120 countries.
Driven Culture - Work with brilliant, hard-working people who care deeply about what they do.
Real Growth - In every role at Kognity, you will be expected to grow.
What you'll do:
Design, implement, and scale production-grade LLM systems powering core Kognity features.
Develop and maintain retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines for personalized learning content.
Establish observability, monitoring, and evaluation pipelines for AI models and services.
Build robust APIs and internal tools that allow product and content teams to leverage AI safely and effectively.
Lead architectural decisions balancing latency, cost, and quality for large-scale AI deployments.
Collaborate cross-functionally with product, strategy, and content teams to translate educational vision into scalable AI solutions.
What we're looking for:
Proven hands-on experience with LLM APIs (OpenAI, Anthropic, etc.) and embedding models in production environments.
Strong software engineering foundation with Python (FastAPI, async patterns) and CI/CD for ML/AI systems.
Expertise in LLM-ops, tracing/debugging tools (e.g., Langfuse, LangSmith), caching, and fallback strategies.
Pragmatic mindset - knows when to build vs. buy and how to design maintainable, high-impact architectures.
Educator mindset - able to level up peers in LLM best practices and share knowledge across teams.
A curiosity for AI and a drive to experiment with new tools to enhance creativity, decisions, and execution.
Our tech stack:
Langchain framework
Langsmith
n8n workflows builder
OpenAI
Anthropic
Heroku cloud service
Python
Claude Code
Microsoft Copilot
Our Interview Process
Our hiring process is all about you. Show us your skills, tackle real-world challenges, and get a real feel for life at Kognity. Expect case studies, honest conversations, and plenty of chances to shine.
Discovery Call with a Recruiter - A friendly chat to explore if the role and company are a good mutual fit.
Hiring Manager Hangout - Deep dive into the role and share your experience.
Code review session - Walk through real code together to understand how you think and write software.
AI Architectural session - Solve a real-world problem with practical impact.
Values Interview - Share your approach and ways of thinking in relation to our values.
Leadership Discussion - Connect with our CTO to talk about big ideas and how you can grow with us.
Our Values
We take ownership - We take initiative and act with self-leadership. We don't wait for someone else to solve problems we see.
We leverage AI - We apply AI to enhance creativity, decisions, and execution to allow for impact maximisation.
We drive customer value - Success for our customers drives our progress. We create value for them in everything we do.
We are transparent - We are radically transparent with opinions and feedback, and we share information widely.
We take care of ourselves and each other - We work hard and passionately, but also prioritise our own well-being, and that of our colleagues.
Benefits
Truly hybrid - Work from our Stockholm office when you like
ITP Pension Plan - With Nordnet
Wellness budget - 5,000 SEK/year to spend on health-related services
30 vacation days - Paid, every year
Sick leave - Full pay from day one
Every qualified person will be evaluated regardless of age, gender, identity, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability status or religion. We're committed to building a diverse, inclusive team and welcome people of all backgrounds, experiences, perspectives, and abilities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kognity AB
(org.nr 559023-5080)
Linnégatan 87D (visa karta
)
115 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9550849