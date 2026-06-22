Senior Accounts payable specialist to Boden
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Boden Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Boden
2026-06-22
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) i Boden
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige
Ready to take ownership, drive improvements, and thrive in a fast-paced environment? Join us as a Senior accounts payable Specialist and make a real impact—if this sounds like you, do not hesitate to aply today!
We are looking for a Senior accounts payable specialist with a strong background in production, warehouse, or logistics to join our team. If you are structured, detail-oriented, and thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment, this could be the right opportunity for you.
As a Senior AP Specialist, you will play a key role in ensuring accurate and efficient accounts payable processes. You will work closely with the business to maintain structure, quality, and stability across financial operations.
Key Responsibilities
Own and develop accounts payable processes
Manage CAPEX-related transactions, including proper asset capitalization
Support and lead system transitions; act as a superuser in financial/ERP systems
Ensure efficient and accurate correction of historical transactions
Maintain clear documentation and compliance with internal controls
Provide stability and problem-solving in a fast-changing environment
THIS IS WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR
We are looking for someone who has:
Several years of experience within Accounts Payable, preferably in a production, warehouse, or logistics environment
A solid understanding of the full AP process, from invoice intake to payment and reconciliation
Strong knowledge of CAPEX processes, including capitalization of assets and handling work in progress
Experience working in ERP systems such as SAP, as well as invoice management systems like Medius
Previous involvement in system implementations, process improvements, or system migrations
Experience with internal controls, reconciliations, and financial reporting
Strong Excel skills and overall system proficiency
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
To succeed in this role, you are:
Highly structured and detail-oriented, with a strong focus on accuracy and quality
Self-driven and responsible, taking ownership of your work and delivering results
A problem-solver who enjoys analyzing issues and finding efficient solutions
Proactive, with the ability to anticipate challenges and act before they arise
Comfortable working in a fast-changing environment and adapting to new conditions
Calm and resilient, even under pressure and during peak workloads
A strong communicator and team player, able to collaborate across functions
Someone who contributes positively to the team and shares knowledge openly
Interested in continuous improvement and process optimization
If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, don't hesitate to send in your application today! We are conducting ongoing selection and digital interviews. If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiter Emilia Bergstedt at:emilia.bergstedt@studentconsulting.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare StudentConsulting Sweden AB (publ)
(org.nr 556674-7449), https://www.studentconsulting.com
Nordkalottvägen 1 (visa karta
)
972 54 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
StudentConsulting Kontakt
Emilia Bergstedt emilia.bergstedt@studentconsulting.com Jobbnummer
9972885