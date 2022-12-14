Senior Accounting Manager
About Heart Aerospace
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
Your place of work will be at our Nolvik office. This is located at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team.
Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
Role Overview
As Senior Accounting Manager, you are responsible for ensuring that Heart Aerospace has an efficient and scalable accounting function. You will have a key role in assuring compliance and defining the processes, streamline and automate processes and procedures in the organization as well as landscape of the financial systems. The role enables you and requires you to interact with all parts of the organization, to use your understanding of organizational needs and translate them into digital processes. Our employees are our biggest asset, and your leadership skills are essential to our company development. We are open to tailor the role as we grow in the future.
You will report to the Chief Financial Officer.
Responsibility
Lead the accounting organization
Manage the ERP system set up
Lead the accounting development
Identify organizational needs, plan and initiate new process
Ensure compliance with IFRS and other regulations
Participate in developing the company and support daily company development
Establish and maintain a company support desk for all parts of the ERP system
About you
We believe that you thrive in an environment where you get to solve organizational, system and process challenges. We are a small team, so you are expected to be hands-on and contribute to the team, whenever needed. In our company we are all team players, with a great team spirit and enjoy working in a cross-functional team. As a person you are analytical, structured and have a track record in accounting and IFRS.
Qualifications & Experience:
Relevant academic background, e.g. M.Sc. accounting, business economics or similar
Minimum 5 years of professional experience from relevant businesses
Strong IFRS experience
Project management experience for ERP system
Leadership competence and experience
Business analyst and risk management experiences are beneficial
Hands-on experience from working with quality standards (and applicable regulations)
Structured, self-going and initiative taking
Sees possibilities and not challenges when there are room for improvement
Comfortable in working at a start-up with high tempo in an international environment
Basic knowledge of using Microsoft Office suite
Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English
Eagerness to work with others
Passion for aircraft and Heart's mission
Application
Do you recognize yourself? Is this your next career step?
Send your resume and cover letter to us as soon as possible as we review and interview continuously. Looking forward to hearing from you!
At Heart Aerospace, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose. We are growing and there will be plenty of opportunities for development and taking on other responsibilities.
Heart is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable.
