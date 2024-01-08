Senior Accountant to Mycronic
Experis AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Täby Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Täby
2024-01-08
, Vallentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Täby
, Vallentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Mycronic is a global high-tech company whose innovative solutions have been advancing electronics technology for over 40 years. Today we continue to grow and serve customers in an expanding variety of industries. What we do impacts the future of technology, and in turn, the way we live our lives tomorrow.
We're looking for people to join our talented, motivated and friendly team on the cutting-edge. Here, in an open, collaborative and flexible environment, you'll work alongside leading industry experts and take on challenging projects that bring tomorrow's electronics to life.
About the position
We are looking for a Senior Accountant to be a key player within the accounting team for Mycronic AB, responsible for accounting and reporting as well as supporting some of our subsidiaries in accounting and reporting matters. We are looking for a team player with good understanding of accounting in a complex environment and with an interest to drive process improvements.
You will be part of the Accounting Team located at the headquarters in Stockholm/Täby, supporting the Corporate Office and two of Mycronic's divisions. The position will report to the Accounting Manager. The Accounting Team consist of 7 persons and includes AP, AR and accounting.
Key responsibilities:
• Responsible for the more advanced part of the daily accounting work and monthly closing of the parent company.
• Responsible for the monthly, quarterly and annual reporting to head office.
• Responsible for accounting support to some of our European subsidiaries, which request good understanding of the sales and inventory processes.
• Responsible for VAT controls and filing.
• Preparing account reconciliations.
• Participate in the work to streamline accounting processes for the parent company and subsidiaries to create synergies, process improvements and cost efficiency.
• Overview compliance with company's policies, guidelines and accounting principles.
• Develop, document, and monitor internal controls for the parent company and subsidiaries.
• Participate in projects which normally request frequent interaction with other functions outside Finance.
Who you are and what you will need to succeed
Are you ready to help shape the future with us? Mycronic is the right place for you if you are driven to achieve results and have a positive, open attitude. Success in this role requires a self-going attitude and capable to plan, prioritize and organize your own work. You are ready to take the lead when necessary. Frequent interactions with others around the organization mean you should be a dedicated team player with a high level of personal responsibility.
Qualifications:
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Business Administration or similar, preferably with major in accounting
• 5-10 years' experience of working with similar tasks
• Previous work experience from international company
• Good accounting knowledge
• Experience of production and/or inventory accounting
• Knowledge of tax and VAT rules and regulations
• Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
• Experience of shared service center is a plus
How to apply
If you are interested in this position, you can contact responsible recruitment consultant Therese Thunström at Jefferson Wells Finance, therese.thunstrom@jeffersonwells.se
. Application for the position is done through the application link by attaching CV and cover letter.
We are looking forward to your application as soon as possible, as we will get in contact with candidates continuously. Please include a personal letter that describes what made you apply for this role and how you will contribute to our success.
Looking forward to receiving your application!
A culture of collaboration and personal growth
At Mycronic, we love what we do, but most importantly who we do it with. Because to us the relationships we have with our customers and each other are the keys to success.
Take part in the excitement of working with innovative people and global businesses who are elevating today's standards in modern electronics. Share in the responsibility of bringing great ideas to life within an inclusive culture that not only promotes personal growth and embraces diversity but depends upon it.
Here you are expected to have a voice and will be encouraged to get involved. It's this very mindset that empowers our people to make a positive difference for a broad range of businesses, society and the planet - every day.
Click to learn more about Mycronic and what it's like to work with ushttps://www.mycronic.com/career/ Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1ac46491-0bcd-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Mycronic Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Experis AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8375141