Senior Accountant Flemingsberg
2025-04-11
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Alfa Laval is looking for a Senior Accountant
Would you like to be the one strengthen our Accounting to Reporting team in Flemingsberg?
The position will be placed in Alfa Laval Technologies AB, a company with a turnover of SEK 11 billion and approximately 2600 employees.
About the job
We are looking for a Senior Accountant that in first hand will take care of the Fixed Asset and Leasing accounting. Next to that, you will gradually be working within other accounting areas.
With your experience in accounting, you will be an important speaking partner to other parts in the finance organization as the expert in Fixed asset and Leasing accounting.
More specifically your key tasks will be:
Responsible for the Fixed asset process within AL Technologies AB
Responsible for the Leasing IFRS16 process related to Cars and Forklifts within AL Technologies AB
Be the backup for other areas like Salary related processes and Group reporting
Support Finance Sweden in continues processes improvement for financial activities.
Driving process improvements
Support in other accounting areas within the A&R team
Who you are.
To succeed in this role, you know how to play in a team but also working independently, you are open to changes, and you embrace them. You enjoy analyzing more difficult accounting areas and finding solutions to improve or solve processes and can explain these further.
As a person you are accurate, driven, not prestigious and action orientated. You like to travel between the sites Flemingsberg and Lund.
You remain confident in situations with unknown elements, and you can challenge yourself and others in a positive manner.
What you know.
Academic background in accounting at university level is required. It's a pre-requisite to hold more than 5 years of experience working as a Senior accountant. Work experience as auditor is a merit.
You are a super user in Excel and have experience with different ERP systems. You can communicate and explain accounting well. And finally, you're fluent in both English and Swedish.
What's in it for you?
You can expect an open and friendly working environment that is dynamic, collaborative, innovative and offers incredible scope: succeed here and you can go anywhere. We work in the spirit of equality and trust, empowering everyone to make their contribution, proactively and confidently.
We're all about getting better, every day, so you can expect to be challenged to improve and innovate, optimize, and sustain an effective, efficient controller function, internally and externally, that drives global profitability.
About Alfa Laval in Flemingsberg
Alfa Laval, currently located in the southern part of Stockholm in Tumba, is set to relocate during Spring 2025 to Flemingsberg, Sweden's largest urban business development area. In collaboration with Fabege, Alfa Laval is shaping a vibrant and dynamic workplace that aims to inspire both existing and future employees. Additionally, this new site will provide an exceptional experience for employees, customers, and visitors.
The focus at the new location will be on people, with modern offices and a digital workplace designed to enhance productivity and well-being. Furthermore, there will be a state-of-the-art high-tech lab dedicated to developing and testing products related to high-speed separation and emerging technologies. An education centre specifically focused on high-speed separation will also be part of this innovative setup.
For more information, please contact
Angelique Nooijens, Accounting Manager for Finance Sweden,
Anna Åhlin, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Linda Oxel, Akademikerföreningen,
Anders Jansson, Unionen,
We review applications continuously so please send in your application as soon as possible, and no later than April 27th, 2025. We do not accept applications sent directly via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
