Senior Accountant
2026-03-12
We are looking for an Accountant for a company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 9-month limited contract to begin with.
Description
We are looking for an experienced Accountant in accounting/finance who can confidently operate in an international organization, work cross functionally, and communicate fluently in English. The role requires solid expertise in Swedish accounting and the ability to work in a structured manner toward deadlines in an environment with multiple stakeholders.
Responsibilities
Accounting matters according to Swedish regulations.
Problem solving - primarily between the central shared service center (GBS) and the local organization.
Process improvements, documentation, and internal controls.
Collaboration with purchasing/operations regarding invoice flows, PO matching, GR/IR, accounts payable.
Ad hoc analyses and follow up for the Finance Manager.
Requirements (must have)
At least 5-7 years of relevant experience in accounting.
Strong knowledge of Swedish accounting and practical application (chart of accounts, accruals, depreciation, provisions, VAT, employer related taxes, annual closing).
Comfortable in an international environment and experienced in collaborating in English (spoken and written).
Solid Excel skills (pivot tables, formulas, reconciliation templates).
Merits (nice to have)
SAP - especially FI/CO; experience with PO flows and GR/IR.
Procurement related accounting and processes (P2P, accounts payable, invoice matching).
Understanding of SOX internal controls (e.g., design/testing of key controls, documentation, process mapping).
Experience from larger international companies/shared service centers.
Swedish fluency (spoken and written) for work involving local regulatory requirements and documentation.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start ASAP, 9-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 50% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso.
