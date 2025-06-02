Senior Accountant
2025-06-02
Introduction
As a part of the Finance department, the Senior Accountant will be responsible for ensuring the accuracy of
accounting for EMEA entities, including IFRS and GAAP reporting and consolidations. This role also covers
compliance with local accounting principles and legal requirements, such as tax calculations, statutory reports,
and other reporting to authorities.
Job Responsibilities
Tax and VAT reporting EMEA entities and Statutory reports
Reconcile local versus IFRS book and GAAP book
Intercompany reconciliations
Full balance sheet reconciliation for EMEA entities
Month end reporting to Group
Documentation for all EMEA entities
Continuously ensuring and improving of our accounting processes.
Knowledge and Experience
Experience in Accounting
Experience in Audit
Experience of accounting systems (Netsuite a plus) and excel
Fluent in both English and Swedish
Experience in an IT cloud company and partner models a plus
Education
Education within Accounting.
Education within Audit
