Senior Account Manager - Capital Markets Technology

Why Nasdaq
When you work at Nasdaq, you're working for more open and transparent markets so that more people can access opportunities. Connections can be made, jobs can be created, and communities can thrive. We want all our employees to have access to opportunity, too. That means planning for career growth, ensuring you have the tools you need, and promoting an inclusive culture where we're all valued for our unique perspective.
Here, you will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to inclusive prosperity. We see technology as a means to free people up to work together more productively and effectively by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence.
Here, we're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
What We Offer
As a Senior Account Manager for Marketplace Technology, you will be responsible for managing our technology business with key accounts in EMEA. You will be responsible for the commercial relationship with the customer and the overall engagement. The goal is to achieve high levels of customer satisfaction, growing the business through add-on sales, and working with our internal teams to ensure the recognised revenue and profitability are maximised. With the move towards cloud and digital assets, now is an exciting time to work in our Marketplace Technology business.
You can expect an autonomous but fast-paced work environment where you are recognized for your results and ability to drive things forward. Every day brings many opportunities to learn and grow and rewards with the global impact we create.
In return, you will receive a competitive salary and benefits package.
What You Will Do
Manage the overall relationship and commercial relationship with existing customers
Proactively lead an extended Nasdaq team of professionals that manages all business activities with existing customers or prospects
Participate in internal and external steering committees for ongoing projects
Conduct regular status and strategy meetings with the customer's management to understand their needs and link them to Nasdaq's product/service strategies
Take ownership of problem resolution
Proactively seek ways to improve the service delivered to the customers and the customers Net Promoter Score
Drive new business sales into new and existing customers across Nasdaq's suite of Marketplace solutions
Lead entire sales process from prospecting, lead generation through to contract execution
Initiate and drive regular interactions with customers and prospects at senior management level
Be the ambassador for your customers towards Nasdaq senior management
Create various sales management reports including sales plans and strategies
We Expect
Bachelor's degree in Business Management/Administration, Computer Science or similar
5 to 10 years of account management experience within financial markets
Knowledge of market infrastructure technology
Experience in negotiating technology contracts
Excellent communication skills in a client facing environment
Experience of building relationships with senior executives
Solid decision making and problem-solving skills
Strong team player
Flexibility to take calls outside of regular business hours
Frequent travel
It Would Be Nice if You
Speak Arabic
Does this sound like you?
This is a permanent full-time position located in Stockholm. As the application process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
About Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq's Stockholm office is located in the harbor area of Frihamnen, we have a private commuter shuttle running in the morning and evening hours between the office and Karlaplan metro stop. Our office offers free parking, secure bike storage, and bike/e-bike lending. The office also features a gym and recreational sports room, as well as a restaurant and snack shop.
Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees with 32 annual vacation days; we offer a competitive compensation package that includes annual bonus opportunity and equity plans as well as an employee stock purchase program. You can read more about our Benefits & Rewards here.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
