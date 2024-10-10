Section Manager Radio Syst & Products
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
About this opportunity
Do you want to:
Create the future for Ericsson's Radio Product Portfolio in a multifaceted and strategic way?
Address the latest technical challenges and ensure world leading performance and strategically?
Work with the most expert and motivated radio engineers in the world?
Then this is the perfect job for you!
We are looking for Section Manager - Radio Ease of Use, who will be driving a portfolio view on high level product and functional systemization, ensuring feature systemization and development plans, along with governance and technical coordination within radio and towards other PEUs.
The position is based in Kista and may require travel to other PEU Radio sites in Sweden, China and Canada.
About Hardware Engineering
Hardware Engineering is one of the three new Engineering Units in Business Area Networks, responsible for the end-to-end development for our Hardware products such as Radios and Transport products, including ASIC and FPGA development, as well as optimization of integrated Radio Unit software development flows.
About PEU Radio
Product Engineering Unit Radio drives the end-to-end research and development of Ericsson's radio products and solutions. We are a global organization, within Hardware Engineering, of approximately 3,000 engineers and developers collaborating across nine sites in Canada, China and Sweden to drive Ericsson's strategy of securing our ongoing market leadership in radio.
About Radio Systems & Technology
Radio Systems & Technology drives radio product and technology evolution, high level systemization, architecture definition, standardization, mid- and long-term development plans, long-term product plans (products and features) for PEU Radio and System
What you will do
* People leadership and developing impactful, highly engaged teams and individuals
* Collaboration and alignment with relevant parts of other PEUs
* Feature and Functional systemization and evolution
* Serviceability, O&M and Security
* Customer Product Information, CPI
* AI/ML
* Product Care
* Functional Baseline handling
You will bring
* Master's or Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering / Engineering Physics / Data communication, or equivalent such as relevant working experience
* Solid product development background in wireless communications
* Experience from System/Software/Hardware development
* Product development knowledge, with focus on Radio products
* Proven significant experience leading development teams
* Ability to support line independent program flows
Ability to work with both short-term and long-term objectives, involving the big picture as well as implementation details.
