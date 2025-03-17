Scrum Master
About Us:
LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700+ clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com
We are looking a Scrum Master to join our team with below expertise:
Job Description
• Ensure quality practices of Scrum framework commitments around on time delivery
• Works with Product Owner to ensure proper balance between features epics and high-quality working software
• Facilitates all scrum events
• Studies and educates themselves to ensure updated current knowledge of Scrum
• Educates the Scrum Team including the Product Owner on agile requirements, agile planning, backlog, creation practices and all things Scrum
• Promotes Scrum values as per scrum guide
• Promotes commonly accepted better Agile Scrum Practices
• Promotes transparency by ensuring that all Scrum events take place to facilitate opportunities to inspect and adapt
• Keeps team focused on current Sprint goals Big Visible Charts standup focused
• Maintains the decorum of within the team also the same during the events
Skills
Mandatory Skills : Agile (Value-Driven Delivery), Benefits Management, Flexcube Technical Change Management, Project Governance, Project Planning and Scheduling, Risk/Crisis Management, Schedule Management, Scope & Change Management, Stakeholder Management Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-01
E-post: Swati.dhingra@ltimindtree.com Omfattning
