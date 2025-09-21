School Vice Principal
Steam Education Holding AB / Pedagogchefsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla pedagogchefsjobb i Uppsala
2025-09-21
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Steam Education Holding AB i Uppsala
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
International Education
At Uppsala International School (UIS), we believe in nurturing confident, curious, and capable students through a comprehensive and globally respected academic framework. Our curriculum is designed to inspire a lifelong love of learning while equipping students with the skills and qualifications to succeed at leading universities and in their future careers.
We proudly follow the Cambridge International Curriculum from Early Years through A Levels, alongside BTEC vocational programs that offer practical, career-focused learning. This flexible and internationally benchmarked approach ensures a seamless progression and personalised learning journey for students aged 3 to 19.
Great Teachers
At UIS, we resolutely believe that success stems from exceptional teaching practices, attentive administration, wonderful families and responsible students. Great teachers inspire great students.
All our teachers are highly qualified and have a high level of professional experience that is imperative to maintain the high standards of education of our students.
Family Engagement
Close communication is at the core of our partnership approach. Keeping guardians in the loop regarding their child's progress is an essential part of what we do.
We have an" open door" policy which ensures parents can speak with us at any stage, we keep those all-important channels of communication wide open.
About Position
As a Vice Principal of a school, your role is to assist the Principal in managing and overseeing the daily operations of the school.
You will work closely with teachers, staff, students, parents, and community members to ensure that the school is functioning effectively and providing a high-quality education for all students. Some of the key responsibilities of a Vice Principal of a school may include:
- Curriculum Development and Implementation
- Student Management
- Staff Management
- Budgeting and Planning
- Community Relations
- Academic Oversight
- Professional Development
- Liaising with various departments and forwarding any issues or suggestions to the principal.
- Helping with the development and review of budgets, school policies, and rules and regulations.
- Attending and participating in meetings with staff, parents, and other officials.
- Assisting with recruitment, training, and onboarding of all new staff.
- Planning and organizing school events and field trips as well as assisting with various committees.
- Establishing rapport and maintaining relationships with parents, staff, and students.
- Sitting in on disciplinary hearings and providing advice for at-risk students.
- Updating student and school records.
- Addressing concerns raised by students, staff, and parents.
- Remaining active and visible on field trips and during school functions.
Overall, the Vice Principal plays a critical role in the success of a school. They work closely with the Principal to ensure that the school is functioning effectively and providing a high-quality education for all students.
TO APPLY
Application for the position of Principal should include the following:
- A full Curriculum Vitae
- A covering letter inclusive of a strong supporting statement
- The name of two referees and their contact details
Please also upload a covering letter on how you demonstrate the competencies outlined in the advertisement but also what your key priorities would be prior to opening and the first year of the school. Ersättning
by agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/73". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Steam Education Holding AB
(org.nr 559169-3071) Arbetsplats
UIS Jobbnummer
9518863