School Vice Principal

A World-Class British Education School
The British School in Gothenburg will offer the prestigious UK National Curriculum from Reception through A-Levels, providing world-class education in a nurturing, inclusive environment .With a dedicated team of UK-trained teachers and a purpose-built modern campus, the school aims to serve both local and international families seeking academic excellence and a global outlook.
Why Choose Us?
At The British School in Gothenburg we resolutely believe that success stems from exceptional teaching practices, attentive administration, wonderful families and responsible students.
Great teachers inspire great students. That's why at The British School in Gothenburg, we pay close attention to how we train and support both our new and experienced educators. We know just how rewarding a teaching career can be, when educators have the right support and opportunities to develop.
About Position
As a Vice Principal of
britishschool.se/, your role is to assist the Principal in managing and overseeing the daily operations of the school. You will work closely with teachers, staff, students, parents, and community members to ensure that the school is functioning effectively and providing a high-quality education for all students. Some of the key responsibilities of a Vice Principal of a school may include:
- Curriculum Development and Implementation
- Student Management
- Staff Management
- Budgeting and Planning
- Community Relations
- Academic Oversight
- Professional Development
- Liaising with various departments and forwarding any issues or suggestions to the principal.
- Helping with the development and review of budgets, school policies, and rules and regulations.
- Attending and participating in meetings with staff, parents, and other officials.
- Assisting with recruitment, training, and onboarding of all new staff.
- Planning and organizing school events and field trips as well as assisting with various committees.
- Establishing rapport and maintaining relationships with parents, staff, and students.
- Sitting in on disciplinary hearings and providing advice for at-risk students.
- Updating student and school records.
- Addressing concerns raised by students, staff, and parents.
- Remaining active and visible on field trips and during school functions.
Overall, the Vice Principal plays a critical role in the success of a school. They work closely with the Principal to ensure that the school is functioning effectively and providing a high-quality education for all students.
TO APPLY
Application for the position of Principal should include the following:
- A full Curriculum Vitae
- A covering letter inclusive of a strong supporting statement
- The name of two referees and their contact details
Please also upload a covering letter on how you demonstrate the competencies outlined in the advertisement but also what your key priorities would be prior to opening and the first year of the school.
