School Vice Principal
Steam Education Holding AB / Pedagogchefsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla pedagogchefsjobb i Uppsala
2024-08-06
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Steam Education Holding AB i Uppsala
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Uppsala International School (UIS) serves the needs of international families in the Uppsala Region and provides an exceptional international education in English and Swedish for students aged 6-19. We are currently enrolling students for the upcoming academic year 2024/2025 and warmly welcome your application.
UIS follows the broad and balanced Cambridge International curriculum, delivering an International Education in English to students aged 6 to 19. Our education programme leads to IGCSE (at age 16) and A Level (at age 19) examinations.
Uppsala International School will offer The International Baccalaureate (IB) for students aged 16-19. The IB programme has gained recognition and respect from the world's leading universities. The programme is designed for highly motivated students looking for a rigourous educational experience.
Uppsala International School (UIS) serves the needs of international families in the Uppsala Region and provides an exceptional international education for students aged 5-19. We are currently enrolling students for the upcoming academic year 2023/2024 and warmly welcome your application.
We follow the broad and balanced Cambridge International curriculum, delivering an International Education in English to students aged 5 to 19. Our education programme leads to IGCSE (at age 16) and A Level (at age 18) examinations.
• UIS is a fully accredited Cambridge International School.
• Uppsala International School is a non-fee-paying school.
Our campus at Palmbladsgatan 12, 754 50 Uppsala has a capacity to welcome up to 800 students. The campus provides ample space, high-quality facilities, and abundant resources necessary for students to develop and thrive on their educational journey.
UIS prides itself on being an inclusive school that embraces diversity in terms of backgrounds, nationalities, and abilities. The multicultural mix of students creates a vibrant learning environment, and we set high standards for all our students, both inside and outside the classroom.
About Position
As a Vice Principal of a school, your role is to assist the Principal in managing and overseeing the daily operations of the school.
You will work closely with teachers, staff, students, parents, and community members to ensure that the school is functioning effectively and providing a high-quality education for all students. Some of the key responsibilities of a Vice Principal of a school may include:
- Curriculum Development and Implementation
- Student Management
- Staff Management
- Budgeting and Planning
- Community Relations
- Academic Oversight
- Professional Development
- Liaising with various departments and forwarding any issues or suggestions to the principal.
- Helping with the development and review of budgets, school policies, and rules and regulations.
- Attending and participating in meetings with staff, parents, and other officials.
- Assisting with recruitment, training, and onboarding of all new staff.
- Planning and organizing school events and field trips as well as assisting with various committees.
- Establishing rapport and maintaining relationships with parents, staff, and students.
- Sitting in on disciplinary hearings and providing advice for at-risk students.
- Updating student and school records.
- Addressing concerns raised by students, staff, and parents.
- Remaining active and visible on field trips and during school functions.
Overall, the Vice Principal plays a critical role in the success of a school. They work closely with the Principal to ensure that the school is functioning effectively and providing a high-quality education for all students.
TO APPLY
Application for the position of Principal should include the following:
- A full Curriculum Vitae
- A covering letter inclusive of a strong supporting statement
- The name of two referees and their contact details
Please also upload a covering letter on how you demonstrate the competencies outlined in the advertisement but also what your key priorities would be prior to opening and the first year of the school. Ersättning
by agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/25". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Steam Education Holding AB
(org.nr 559169-3071) Arbetsplats
Uppsala International School Jobbnummer
8825216