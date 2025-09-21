School Principal
2025-09-21
International Education
At Uppsala International School (UIS), we believe in nurturing confident, curious, and capable students through a comprehensive and globally respected academic framework. Our curriculum is designed to inspire a lifelong love of learning while equipping students with the skills and qualifications to succeed at leading universities and in their future careers.
We proudly follow the Cambridge International Curriculum from Early Years through A Levels, alongside BTEC vocational programs that offer practical, career-focused learning. This flexible and internationally benchmarked approach ensures a seamless progression and personalised learning journey for students aged 3 to 19.
Great Teachers
At UIS, we resolutely believe that success stems from exceptional teaching practices, attentive administration, wonderful families and responsible students. Great teachers inspire great students.
All our teachers are highly qualified and have a high level of professional experience that is imperative to maintain the high standards of education of our students.
Family Engagement
Close communication is at the core of our partnership approach. Keeping guardians in the loop regarding their child's progress is an essential part of what we do.
We have an" open door" policy which ensures parents can speak with us at any stage, we keep those all-important channels of communication wide open.
About You
As the school Principal you will improve the educational outcomes of students and develop the quality of teaching and learning.
The successful candidate will nurture positive relationships between students, teachers, the community, and stakeholders.
This is a unique opportunity for an energetic, innovative, and motivational leader. The role of Principal would suit a candidate who has an excellent understanding of the complexities of managing and promoting an all through day school in the independent sector. The right candidate will have strong commercial acumen, strategic vision and flair, excellent communication skills and the ability to both inspire and build strong relationships with the stakeholders and the wider community.
KEY ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES
- To be an outstanding leader for all students and staff, ensuring that the highest level of standards is in place throughout the school.
- To support, recruit and develop staff to ensure they provide an outstanding level of education, learning and service.
- To oversee and develop the curriculum offering to ensure a leading-edge provision remains in place.
- To manage the day-to-day operations of the school to ensure they are efficient and effective and excellent standards are maintained.
- To promote and enhance the reputation of Uppsala International school as a distinctive school of choice.
- To work with the Governors and key stakeholders to ensure that the strategic and development plans are prioritised to meet the future needs of the school and its community.
TO APPLY
Application for the position of Principal should include the following:
- A full Curriculum Vitae
- A covering letter inclusive of a strong supporting statement
- The name of two referees and their contact details
Please also upload a covering letter on how you demonstrate the competencies outlined in the advertisement but also what your key priorities would be prior to opening and the first year of the school. Ersättning
