School Bus Driver
A World-Class British Education School
The British School in Gothenburg will offer the prestigious UK National Curriculum from Reception through A-Levels, providing world-class education in a nurturing, inclusive environment .With a dedicated team of UK-trained teachers and a purpose-built modern campus, the school aims to serve both local and international families seeking academic excellence and a global outlook.
Why Choose Us?
At The British School in Gothenburg we resolutely believe that success stems from exceptional teaching practices, attentive administration, wonderful families and responsible students.
Great teachers inspire great students. That's why at The British School in Gothenburg, we pay close attention to how we train and support both our new and experienced educators. We know just how rewarding a teaching career can be, when educators have the right support and opportunities to develop.
Job Description - School Bus DriverPosition: School Bus Driver
Location:Gothenburg
Employment Type: [Part-time]About the RoleWe are seeking a responsible and safety-conscious School Bus Driver to join our team at [The British School in Gothenburg].
The driver will be responsible for transporting students safely and punctually between home and school, ensuring a positive and secure experience on the bus.Key Responsibilities - Safely operate a school bus along assigned routes.
- Pick up and drop off students at designated stops according to schedule.
- Ensure the safety of all passengers during boarding, transit, and disembarking.
- Perform daily vehicle inspections and report any maintenance needs.
- Maintain order and enforce school bus safety rules.
- Communicate effectively with students, parents, and school staff.
- Respond calmly and effectively to emergencies or unexpected situations.
- Keep accurate records of mileage, fuel usage, and incidents.
Qualifications & Requirements - Valid driver's license with appropriate category for bus/large vehicle (e.g., D or equivalent).
- Clean driving record.
- Previous experience in bus or commercial driving preferred.
- Ability to work with children in a calm and patient manner.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Commitment to punctuality and reliability.
- Ability to pass a background check and medical examination.
Working Conditions - Morning and afternoon shifts (aligned with school hours).
- May include additional hours for field trips or special activities.
- Indoor/outdoor environment with varying weather conditions.
Why Join Us?At [The British School in Gothnbeug], we are committed to providing a safe, supportive, and caring environment for our students. As a School Bus Driver, you play a vital role in their daily school experience and well-being.https://www.britishschool.se/ Ersättning
