School Administrator
Stift Borgen 2 - British International Scho / Skolassistentjobb / Danderyd Visa alla skolassistentjobb i Danderyd
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stift Borgen 2 - British International Scho i Danderyd
The British International School of Stockholm, established in 1980, provides exceptional education to students from Sweden and across the international community. Guided by our core values of curiosity, resilience, and respect, we are committed to empowering our staff to reach their full potential. We foster a supportive and inclusive environment where every member of our community contributes to a positive and collaborative workplace culture. At BISS, we care deeply for our staff and strive to create a space where everyone can thrive.
The British International School of Stockholm is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expects all staff to share this commitment.
General Description of the role
The Administrator is responsible for contributing to the effective delivery of administrative services within the school. The role supports the smooth day-to-day running of both front-of-house and back-office operations, helping to maintain a welcoming, professional, and well-organised environment for pupils, parents, staff, and visitors.
Working closely with colleagues, the Admin Team Leader, Head of Operations, and the Senior Leadership Team (SLT), the postholder undertakes a range of core administrative duties and supports the efficient functioning of school systems and processes. The role contributes to maintaining high standards of organisation, customer service, and operational effectiveness across the school.
Key Responsibilities
Provide high-quality administrative support to ensure the efficient daily operation of the school.
Act as a first point of contact for enquiries, managing incoming calls, emails, correspondence, and visitors in a professional and courteous manner.
Support attendance processes, including liaising with parents and staff regarding absences and pupil matters.
Assist with the organisation and administration of school events, trips, meetings, and visits.
Maintain accurate records and ensure data is handled in line with school policies and data protection requirements.
Support departments with general administrative tasks as required.
Ensure the Reception area remains welcoming, orderly, and professional at all times.
Maintain confidentiality at all times and assist with pupil care when required, including providing first aid support if the nurse is unavailable.
Contribute to the effective use of administrative systems and digital tools.
Undertake any other reasonable duties and responsibilities assigned by the Director.
Model the core values of curiosity, resilience and respect.
Expectations
Demonstrate professionalism, discretion, and a strong service ethos.
Work collaboratively and positively as part of the Administrative Team.
Prioritise effectively in a busy school environment and respond flexibly to changing needs.
Follow established systems and procedures while contributing ideas for improvement.
Support the school's values, policies, and safeguarding responsibilities at all time.
Collaboration
Work closely with the Administrative Team and the Senior Leadership Team to support school operations and communication.
Liaise with teaching staff regarding attendance, absences, and pupil arrangements.
Maintain positive and professional relationships with parents, pupils, staff, and external visitors.
Contribute to consistent and efficient administrative practice across the school. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: recruitment@bisstockholm.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "School administrator". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stift Borgen 2 - British International Scho Arbetsplats
Borgen 2 British International Scho, Stift Jobbnummer
9889454