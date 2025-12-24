SAP Enterprise / Solution Architects- Finance/ Sales / Supply / Logistic
2025-12-24
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now looking for 4 SAP Enterprise / Solution Architects- Finance/ Sales / Supply / Logistic for one of our clients.
Assignment Description
Previous experience with Skills:
Enterprise / Solution Architect or Tech Consulting experienceFunctional Domain Knowledge (we have 4 separate consultant requirement- Finance/ Sales / Supply / Logistic)Stakeholders' management, Self driving, working in a large project in a co-working in a Team modelBusiness & Tech Transformation initiatives
Tech: SAP S4 / Warehouse / Transport / Data-BDC / Gateway / SLT / MDG / BTP service / IntegrationTarget Architecture at Enterprise and Program level
Role & Deliverables (+ skills):
Business capability & Business Process impact analysis Technical and Architectural analysis with Target Architecture Deliver Artefacts - Business/process, Logical & Functional Arch, Information & Data, Application & integration, Identify the critical enables and support solution design & delivery Stakeholder management - Business & DeliverySupport the Program (CBT) for sequencing of delivery in alignment with delivery office & critical few projects -------------------
FTC Architect - Information, Data & AI - (SAP - BDC, MDG) Arch.FTC Architect - SAP S4 knowledge with + SAP Warehouse + Transport Management Arch.FTC Architect - Finance + Surrounding solution Arch. FTC Architect - SAP S4 Tech with domain knowledge of Sales & Supply Arch
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
