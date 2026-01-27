SAP Accounting Content Expert - SAP FI
SAP Accounting Content Expert - SAP FI - S/4HANA
Type of employment: B2B Contract
Start Date: ASAP
End Date: 2026-06-30
Allocation: 100%
Location: Within the EU
Way of working: Fully remote
Language: fluent English (speak, read, write)
Role Description:
Our client has successfully gone live with Wave 1 in their S/4HANA transformation program - NextGen ERP. They have just entered "Realize phase for Wave 2" where the timelines are very short.
In their Accounting team, they need a very experienced SAP Accounting Content Expert that can guide the business and enable new functionalities that come with S/4 HANA.
The successful candidate must have proven experience in the following requirements:
* Senior FI consultant expertise
* General Accounting (supporting the posting flows and simple Chart of Account)
* FI-AA
* S/4HANA Lease Accounting
* Advanced Closing Cockpit
* Intercompany Matching and Clearing
* Document Splitting
* Ledgers
It is essential to be an excellent communicator and to excel in stakeholder management in order to advise and guide the business.
As part of the recruitment process, the client will conduct background checks on candidates who progress to later stages.
