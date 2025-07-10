Sample Environment Group Leader
2025-07-10
The European Spallation Source (ESS) is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. Our goal is to become the brightest source of neutrons for science and technology and be operational by the end of this decade. A state of the art suite of neutron scattering instruments will be made available to address a wide range of scientific fields in fundamental and materials science. Powered by the world's most advanced linear proton accelerator, ESS will enable cutting-edge research in materials science, energy, health, and the environment for decades to come.
Join us in shaping the future of science - from the ground up.
About the role
Within the Science Directorate of ESS, the Scientific Support Division provides the ESS neutron science progam with experimental support with sample environments, user laboratories, deuteration, and hall coordination in close collaboration with Instrument Divisions.
The Sample Environment group at ESS is preparing to support all sample environments used on ESS instruments by providing systems for soft matter, life science and chemistry experiments, as well as equipment for magnetic/electric fields, cryogenic temperatures, high- temperature, high-pressure, gas handling and mechanical processing.
The ESS sample environment group is seeking to appoint a group leader to manage the group and lead the development of an internationally competitive suite of sample environments. The sample environment group leader will report to the Head of Scientific Support, and will be responsible for managing all aspects of the sample environment group's operations to ensure efficiency and performance in accordance with ESS objectives and strategy for the neutron science programme. As the Sample Environment group leader you will occupy a key position in the science directorate.
Day-to-day, you will be expected to:
• Build-up, train and manage the Sample Environment group with an emphasis on teamwork, performance and safety;
• Oversee the completion, installation and commissioning of the ESS sample environments for the start of the user programme
• Develop strategies for the technical evolution towards an internationally competitive sample environment suite and its optimum scientific use on the instruments;
• Lead the group's actions towards supporting scientific excellence and high quality of sample environment services;
• Develop and manage the operational sample environment service at ESS, including on-call support;
• Support the sample environment group and ESS user programme in own area of expertise;
• Promote good collaboration and communication with ESS instrument teams and technical services
• Represent the group's interests towards internal and external stakeholders
• Establish and maintain effective links with other sample environment groups at other large scale research infrastructures.
About you:
Our ideal candidate is a confident, service-minded sample environment professional with a natural talent for leading teams and coordinating complex technical support for world-class scientific research. Whether you're managing people, systems, or resources, you bring structure, clarity, and reliability to everything you do - always with a focus on safety, efficiency, and user support. You have an engineering or scientific university education or extensive work experience in sample environments, as well as significant own hands-on experience of sample environment development and operations at a large scale facility, including supporting scientist and users.
You are expected to have documented experience and deep understanding of:
• Sample environment support for research use, including operations, user support, development, and design of new equipment;
• Supervising engineering and technical staff;
• Organising and managing a sample environment support service and workshops;
• Planning and managing budgets as well as operations, including on-call support;
• Scheduling and managing projects to clear timelines and priorities;
• Collaborating proactively with a range of internal and external stakeholders;
• Working in a multidisciplinary and international environment;
• Management of sample environment and workshop safety, including hazardous materials.
Additional merits that constitute an advantage include:
• Experience leading a sample environment service at an operational international user facility;
• Hands-on experience working in a sample environment service at a large-scale research infrastructure;
• Experience and understanding of neutron scattering research;
• Experience with international collaboration and networking within similar facilities;
• Attracting external funding to enhance core-activities.
This is a full-time, permanent position based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
To apply:
A career at ESS gives you the opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science at a stunning, brand-new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe. We offer market competitive, individualised compensation which is differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements as well as monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-68023 in your application.
This role requires additional background screening processes and health and safety checks, which will be performed during the recruitment process.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Kathryn Quaak at kathryn.quaak@ess.eu
or Hiring Manager Hanna Wacklin-Knecht on Hanna.Wacklin-Knecht@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson on Mikael.Johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
