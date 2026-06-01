Salesforce competence needed, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-06-01
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Are you a Salesforce visionary ready to shape the future of global security and business operations? Axis Communications is expanding its digital capabilities and is seeking exceptional Salesforce talent to join our innovative team, those eager to drive the adoption and development of Salesforce's Agentforce solutions!
At Axis, we're not just building technology; we're creating a smarter, safer world. Our Salesforce platform is at the heart of our customer relationships, sales processes, and service delivery. We are deeply invested in leveraging the latest advancements, including cutting-edge AI capabilities, to enhance efficiency, deliver deeper insights, and transform how we operate across our global enterprise. As we continue to innovate and scale, we're looking for passionate, skilled professionals to elevate our Salesforce ecosystem and champion our AI journey.
We are actively recruiting for key roles, including:
Salesforce Architect: Are you a strategic thinker with a deep understanding of Salesforce's capabilities and a knack for designing scalable, robust solutions? We need you to lead the architectural vision for our complex Salesforce landscape, ensuring alignment with business goals and best practices, with a keen focus on integrating and maximizing the potential of advanced Salesforce solutions.
Senior Salesforce Developer: Do you thrive on crafting elegant code, building custom functionalities, and integrating Salesforce with other critical systems? Join us to develop cutting-edge solutions, from intricate Apex and Lightning components to robust integrations that empower our global teams and leverage the capabilities of the Salesforce platform.
Senior Salesforce Administrator: Are you a master of configuration, optimization, and user empowerment within the Salesforce platform? We're looking for an expert to manage our Salesforce environment, implement enhancements, ensure data integrity, and provide top-tier support to maximize user adoption and system performance, including the configuration and ongoing management of AI-driven features within Salesforce.
Why Join Axis?
Impactful Work: Contribute to a platform that directly influences our global success and helps us deliver world-leading security solutions, impacting key initiatives like Agentforce.
Innovation & Growth: Work with the latest Salesforce technologies and methodologies in a dynamic, forward-thinking environment.
Collaborative Culture: Be part of a diverse, global team where knowledge sharing and mutual support are key.
If you are a driven Salesforce professional, excited by the prospect of working with advanced AI technology, and eager to make a significant impact at a global industry leader, we invite you to explore these exciting opportunities.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Niklas Nilsson +46 46 272 1800 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Amanda.Bjurstam@axis.com Jobbnummer
9938623