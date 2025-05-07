Salesforce Administrator - Digital Success Center Team
2025-05-07
Join Our Growing Team
BE AWAKE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YOUR LIFE
About the role:
We are seeking a dedicated and detail-oriented Salesforce Administrator to join our Digital Success Center team in Köping or Amsterdam. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ensuring the smooth operation and administration of our Salesforce platform, as well as other integrated systems such as Jira, PandaDoc, and Adyen. This role involves a combination of technical expertise, user support, and system management.
Responsibilities:
Quality Assurance (QA) and Solution Validation: Conduct regular QA tests to ensure the integrity and performance of Salesforce solutions. Validate new solutions and updates to meet business requirements.
User Administration: Manage user accounts, permissions, and access controls within Salesforce. Provide support for user onboarding and training.
System Onboarding: Assist in the onboarding of new users to the Salesforce platform and other integrated systems. Ensure users are equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to perform their roles effectively.
Case Management: Handle and resolve support cases related to Salesforce and other integrated systems. Provide timely and effective solutions to user issues.
Support Case Handling: Manage support cases from initial review and investigation to escalation to the development team when necessary.
JIRA System Administration:Administer and maintain the Jira system, including user management, workflow configuration, and issue tracking.
Documentation: Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for system processes, user guides, and troubleshooting procedures.
System Knowledge: Maintain a strong understanding of Salesforce, Jira, PandaDoc, and Adyen systems. Stay updated with the latest features and best practices.
Skills and requirements:
Proven experience as a Salesforce Administrator.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Authorized to work in Europe without the need for employer sponsorship.
Extensive experience working in Mac environment and on Mac devices
Minimum 1 Years of experience in similar position
Strong knowledge of Jira, PandaDoc, and Adyen systems.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities effectively.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Salesforce Administrator certification.
Experience with system integration and data migration.
Familiarity with other CRM and support tools.
Hybrid - minimum 3 days on-site
About us:
Since 1852, Hästens Beds has been committed to crafting the best sleep. The skilled craftspeople at our factory in Köping, Sweden, have been refining our work for generations. Every bed is bespoke and made by hand using only the best natural materials. The difference lies in the details and our quest to provide the most restful sleep for people who want to lead a higher quality of life. We are proud to be a world-class international brand, operating in more than 40 countries with over 300 partners in Europe, Asia, America and Africa - and still growing.
Compensation & Benefits:
