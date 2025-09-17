Sales Support to Givaudan in Malmö!
2025-09-17
Are you solution-oriented and customer-focused? Are you fluent in English and a true team player? Then we have the role for you!
We are looking for a Sales Support to join Givaudan in Malmö on a full-time basis. The position includes responsibility for administrative and coordinating tasks, supporting both internal and external customers in an efficient way. You will be part of a supportive, versatile and responsible team that is looking forward to welcoming a new colleague. The role starts with a 6-month probation period, with the possibility of extension, and is based at the office in Hyllie, Malmö (Sweden).
You will be responsible for preparing price quotations and general product documentation. You will also provide administrative support to Key Account Managers in the Nordic/European sales team and assist in customer meetings by coordinating various arrangements. Furthermore, you will handle customer inquiries by responding to product-related questions and maintaining close contact with Customer Care in Switzerland.
It is also expected that you collaborate with R&D and their technical team to understand and investigate customer requests, particularly from food and beverage manufacturers. Developing and nurturing customer relationships will be another important part of your role, and you are expected to work with the team to improve systems and processes. Finally, it will be your task to ensure that Givaudan's customers have a positive experience in every interaction.
DETTA SÖKER VI
We are looking for someone with:
• At least 3 years of hands-on experience in sales, marketing, or customer relations within the food industry or a related field.
• Experience and knowledge of the product development process within food and beverages is an advantage.
• An interest in food and consumer goods.
• A practical working style, ability to collaborate in a team, flexibility and proactivity, as well as the capability to manage several tasks simultaneously.
• Good knowledge of MS Office; SAP experience is preferred.
• Strong communication skills, with an understanding of how to interact with customers and represent Givaudan positively.
• Fluency in English (spoken and written), as well as good knowledge of Swedish.
Does this sound like the right role for you? Apply today, as we review applications on an ongoing basis.
OM FÖRETAGET
