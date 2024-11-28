Sales Manager Fluent In German Driving Dach Expansion
About us
At Scaffcalc, we're revolutionizing the scaffolding industry with cutting-edge SaaS solutions tailored to enhance productivity, safety, and precision. Our software stands out for its user-friendliness, crafted for construction managers who value efficiency over complexity. Join us as we expand across the DACH region, helping scaffolding and construction companies thrive through advanced digital tools.
Role overview
We're looking for an experienced and driven Sales Manager for the DACH region who has a strong background in B2B SaaS sales, ideally within the scaffolding or broader construction industry. Based in either Germany or Sweden, you'll lead the charge in building and nurturing our sales pipeline, developing customer relationships, and shortening the sales cycle. You'll be responsible for setting and executing the sales strategy, positioning Scaffcalc as the go-to solution for the scaffolding industry.
Key responsibilities
Cold calling & prospecting: Identify and connect with potential clients, building a strong pipeline from scratch.
Nurturing leads: Build and maintain relationships with prospects, guiding them through the sales journey.
Product demos: Conduct product demonstrations tailored to client needs, showcasing Scaffcalc's unique value.
Attend trade shows & customer visits: Represent Scaffcalc at industry events, trade shows, and client sites, enhancing brand visibility and credibility.
Sales strategy & deal closing: Develop and implement a robust sales strategy, negotiating and closing deals to achieve revenue targets.
CRM management: Maintain meticulous CRM records to track progress, ensure follow-ups, and manage the sales pipeline effectively.
Personal branding: Build a strong professional presence in the scaffolding and construction sectors to drive Scaffcalc's growth in the DACH region.
Qualification: Qualify leads meticulously to ensure alignment with Scaffcalc's target market.
What you can expect further down the line
Build and lead a sales team: Start by handling all sales tasks yourself to understand the groundwork and build an effective process. As our DACH presence grows, you'll take the lead in recruiting and shaping a top-tier sales team.
What we're looking for
Experience: Extensive experience in sales, particularly in B2B SaaS or other digital solutions for the scaffolding or construction industry.
Cultural Fit: Data-driven, focused, and passionate about self-improvement. You thrive in an environment that emphasizes adaptability and growth.
Skills: Strong organizational skills, a natural relationship-builder, and highly driven. Familiarity with complex sales cycles and nurturing long-term client relationships.
Multilingual: Fluent-level German is a must. Proficiency in English is essential for internal communication, and knowledge of Swedish is a plus. Additional languages, such as French, Dutch, or Spanish, are highly valued as we continue expanding our market reach.
Background: Demonstrated experience in closing deals in competitive industries, with a record of hitting or exceeding sales targets.
Why join us?
Scaffcalc is not just a software company; we're building a scalable growth engine that adapts to our unique culture. By joining our team, you'll have the chance to lead our sales efforts in the DACH region, shape our growth strategy, and make a meaningful impact in a fast-growing industry. Så ansöker du
