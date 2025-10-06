Sales Manager - Gothenburg
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: We are seeking a motivated and experienced Sales Manager to join a forward-thinking company revolutionizing the transport and logistics industry through innovative digital solutions. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a dynamic SaaS environment focused on sustainable transport and cutting-edge technology
Key Responsibilities:
Drive the full sales cycle from prospecting to closing deals, building and maintaining strong customer relationships.
Engage with diverse clients across various industries, understanding their needs and delivering tailored solutions.
Collaborate closely with senior sales leaders, product, and customer success teams to support growth and customer satisfaction.
Conduct presentations and meetings at multiple organizational levels, from warehouse staff to operations and procurement managers.
Manage and own your sales pipeline, contributing to expanding market presence in Sweden and Europe
Requirements:
You bring 2-4+ years of B2B sales experience, preferably within SaaS, technology, or logistics sectors.
You are fluent in both Swedish and English, with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
You have a solution-oriented mindset with a strong drive to learn, grow, and make an impact.
You thrive in collaborative, fast-paced environments and are comfortable engaging with customers in person and virtually.
You hold a valid Swedish work permit and are willing to travel occasionally across Sweden and Europe.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
