Sales Executive Traniee
2024-01-30
We at OneLab are currently seeking ambitious and innovative individuals to join our Sales Executive Trainee Program at our rapidly expanding health tech company.
Our vision is to transform the corporate health industry by offering early detection of health risks and proactive follow-up. With a proven track record of assisting over 50,000 employees globally and serving 400 corporate customers, we are expanding our team and searching for motivated individuals who possess a strong sales focus. If you are driven, passionate, and eager to make a difference, we invite you to join us on this exciting journey.
As a leading health tech company in the corporate health industry, we seek the next generation of sales executives to join our Sales Executive Trainee Program. We offer challenging projects, diversity throughout and plenty of development opportunities in a dynamic environment where change is an everyday occurrence. This unique opportunity is designed for highly talented and ambitious individuals with the drive and innovative ambition to take on challenging positions and pursue a fast career track within a growing tech company.
GROW RAPIDLY WITH OUR COMMERCIAL TEAM
As a Sales Executive Trainee, you will work on challenging assignments and business-critical tasks for our HQ in the heart of Stockholm. During six months at your primary assignment, you will gain a deep understanding of our business and the opportunity to make a lasting impact. Our commitment to your growth and development includes on-the-job and functional training, close collaboration with executives and senior leaders, and mentorship to support your journey.
UNLEASH YOUR POTENTIAL WITHIN SALES
Our assignments span across sales analysis, outbound sales and social media. Joining our Sales Executive Trainee Program means joining a network of exceptional peers and colleagues, backed by a dedicated support system committed to creating future leaders within sales.
WHAT WE'RE LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEAGUE
You should have a passion for sales and have an entrepreneurial mindset.
Persistence & grit.
A bachelor's or master's degree. Recent graduates (within the last 1-2 years) or soon-to-be graduates.
The ideal candidate is someone that is ambitious and result-oriented with a curious and open-minded mindset. Willing to work in a fast-paced team. Committed to the "learning by doing" principle and not afraid to ask questions.
We are committed to ensuring that you are given the right challenges at the right time to unfold your potential and make your efforts count. You will:
Collaborate closely with executives and senior leaders.
Be mentored to ensure professional growth and support throughout your journey with us.
Receive on-the-job and functional training regarding outbound sales and cold calls
Start your journey towards a rewarding and impactful sales and health tech career today by joining our Sales Executive Trainee Program.
REQUIREMENTS
Fluent in Swedish and English, with professional writing skills in both languages.
Bachelor's or Master's degree.
You are a driven person and possess a strong sales focus.
PRACTICAL INFORMATION
Location: Torsgatan 13 in Central Stockholm
Starting date: January
Extent: Full-time
APPLICATION
Recruitment in collaboration with Talent&Partner. Apply via link or directly to work@talentpartner.se
We look forward to receiving your application and conduct interviews continuously.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-13
E-post: work@talentpartner.se Omfattning
