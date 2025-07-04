Sales Engineer Market Region Apac
Welcome to SSC - Swedish Space Corporation, the perfect workplace for those passionate about technology in general and space in particular.
Our services enable successful space projects in telecommunications, security, meteorology, positioning, research, earth observation, and other applications. With space organizations, research institutes, institutional and commercial actors as customers, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications, space consulting services, rocket and balloon systems, flight test services, satellite propulsion systems, and much more.
Do you enjoy a combination between customer interaction and technical solutions? Are you interested to work with the major players in the Asia Pacific space industry? This is the opportunity for you!
SSC is now hiring a Sales Engineer within the Connect Division that, together with the Business Development team, will design service offerings to address our Customers' business needs. We are looking for a dedicated teamplayer who shares our core values of Customer passion, Care, Collaboration, Curiosity, and Courage.
The Connect Business Development Department is a key part of SSC. We focus on developing business opportunities within the space sector, identifying new prospects, managing customer relationships, and leading efforts to create compelling proposals and projects. Our mission is to push the boundaries of space technology and services, contributing to a sustainable and innovative future.
YOUR ROLE
The Market Regions are the primary commercial customer interface and you will be responsible for establishing good and long-lasting technical relationships with customers together with your colleagues in the business support team. Together with the team you will analyze the customers' needs and take full advantage of defined standard solutions to design winning service solutions for the customer. You will document the proposed service in an attractive offering to the customer and be technically responsible during customer presentations, discussions, and negotiations. You will also work closely with the customers to generate an understanding of how SSC's service portfolio can evolve and how the customers can take full advantage of SSC's capabilities.
Example of work tasks:
• Work in tandem with the Business Development Directors as the primary technical interface for customer accounts.
• Interpret customer's technical needs and communicate the added value with our SSC solution.
• Provide clear technical solutions directly to the customer in meetings and in response to information requests.
• Make technical presentations, lead discussions and workshops both internally and with customers
• Provide technical leadership for services offered and delivered to the customer.
• Lead the analysis and design of service offerings and align them with internal stakeholders and defined standard solutions.
• Lead the technical teams in creating offers and customer interaction.
• Keep up to date with our customers' technical solutions and plans as well as the SSC product portfolio.
WHO YOU ARE
• Strong ability to quickly comprehend and explain complex engineering concepts in simple and effective terms.
• Strong technical experience including requirements development, system design, integration, and testing.
• Preferably an engineering degree in an appropriate field (e.g. Aerospace, electrical engineering, space, or telecommunications)
• You enjoy to network and maintain long lasting relationships with customers and clients to offer support and assistance.
• Good communications skills coupled with a strong work ethic; ability to work autonomously in a dynamic work environment.
• Commercial interest and business acumen with an eye for results.
WE OFFER YOU
• An opportunity to be part of the exciting space industry and help Earth benefit from Space.
• An excellent opportunity for personal development and challenging endeavors.
• To be part of international development projects with highly engaged teams.
• A workplace characterized by an open atmosphere and proud employees all over the world.
LOCATION
This is permanent position with 40 hours/week, located at Solna or Kiruna.
NEXT STEP
If this opportunity sparks your interest, don't wait-apply today! Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and interviews will be conducted continuously. We kindly ask you to submit your CV when applying. While you are welcome to include a brief personal note or letter, our evaluation will primarily focus on your skills and qualifications as outlined in your CV, ensuring a fair and unbiased recruitment process.
Please note that the job advertisement may close earlier than the stated deadline if we receive a high volume of applications. This allows us to ensure a fair and efficient recruitment process and give each application the attention it deserves.
This is a security-classified position and will require a background check prior to employment.
WE HELP EARTH BENEFIT FROM SPACE
Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) is a leading global provider of advanced space services, with more than 50 years of experience. We help space organizations, research institutes, commercial and institutional actors from all over the world to get access to space.
With local presence on all continents and about 700 committed employees, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications and satellite control services, spacecraft operations, rocket and balloon systems, launch services and flight test services, as well as engineering, operations and consultancy services for space missions.
We help Earth benefit from Space.
