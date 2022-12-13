Sales Development Representative - Sweden
2022-12-13
Efficy/APSIS is a full-service CRM and Marketing Automation provider with a strong European presence. To strengthen our Swedish sales effort, we're now looking for a Sales Development Representative (SDR) to prospect the Swedish market and generate business across our entire portfolio. Our Swedish sales organization is spread out across our Stockholm and Malmö offices, with a strong internal support network and a drive for joint success.
Reporting to the Sales Development Team Lead, you will spend your days identifying and contacting prospects where our offering can generate real value. You'll need experience cold prospecting but also qualifying already identified prospects. It's all about finding the right fit - their needs and our offering.
What you will do:
• Qualify leads based on inbound request
• Prospect the Swedish market through a variety of outreach methods (Email, Phone, LinkedIn etc.)
• Follow up on marketing conversions
• Present and hand-over qualified leads to Account Executives
• Work with the SDR Team Lead and Regional Sales Director to improve prospecting efforts
The skills we are looking for:
• +2 years of experience in B2B technology, preferably SaaS.
• Passion for Tech/SaaS landscape.
• Fluency in Swedish & English. Additional languages are a plus.
• Goal-oriented, organized, and efficient.
• Fearless, ready to take on any challenge.
• Experience in CRM or Marketing Automation prospecting is a plus
• Dedication and a relentless attitude
Location
This position could be located in any of our offices in Stockholm or Malmö
How to apply
Please apply by providing your CV and a personal letter as soon as possible. We will hire as soon as we find the right person. Do you have questions about this position? Please contact jobs@efficy.com
About us
We thrive in the ever-evolving world of CRM and Digital Marketing. Why?
Because it gives us a chance to exceed expectations and always turn toward fresh new discoveries, while still leaning on what is behind us.
From employees to customers, our work revolves around people.
People who challenge in order to evolve. People who take ownership and simplify complex data-driven solutions to meet customer needs. And people with big hearts and great ambitions who shine when others succeed.
Find out more at efficy.com!
Efficy/Apsis is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails. All resumes submitted by search firms to any employee at Efficy/Apsis via-email, the Internet or in any form and/or method without a valid written search agreement in place for this position will be deemed the sole property of Efficy/Apsis. No fee will be paid in the event the candidate is hired by Apsis as a result of an unsolicited referral or through other means.
