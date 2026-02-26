Sales Advisor 5h - Permanent contract
2026-02-26
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Sales Advisor at H&M, you'll play a key role in creating an outstanding customer experience. You'll welcome customers, guide them through your store, and support them in finding what they need while showcasing our products. Acting in line with our values, you'll contribute to both your own success and the success of the company.
You will:
Share your fashion and product knowledge to help customers make informed choices.
Collaborate with your team to deliver exceptional service at every step of the customer journey.
Ensure the sales floor and back of house are well-stocked, organized, and inviting.
Support with opening and closing of the store.
Represent yourself and the brand positively during all customer interactions.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Our stores are the heart of our company, where customers experience our brand firsthand. As part of the dynamic Store Team, every role-from Sales Advisors, Department Managers, Store Managers and Visual Merchandisers to Assistant Store Managers, Cash Office Responsible, and Delivery Responsible in larger stores-contributes to creating an inspiring and welcoming environment. You'll also connect with the wider Area Team, collaborating across stores to share insights and drive success together. Alongside your team, you'll play a vital role in helping customers feel confident and express their individuality with the latest trends and timeless styles. By building meaningful connections with customers in our stores, we make fashion accessible and sustainable for all.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Experience in customer service within fashion, retail, or similar fields.
And people who are...
Passionate about fashion and delivering an exceptional in-store experience while promoting our products and driving sales.
Thriving in collaborative and dynamic environments.
Communicative, creative, curious to work with store technology, with a strong eagerness to learn and develop.
Flexible and action oriented.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online.
In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is a permanent position offering 5 hours per week, with start in March or by agreement. The role is based in Härnösand and you should be available to work during store opening hours. Language skills in Swedish or English are required.
We have an ongoing selection, so the position may be filled before the application deadline, so send in your application today! The last application date is 11/3.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• Store roles assessment:
To manage the high volume of applications for the Sales Advisor role, we use an online assessment method for skills-based recruitment within some of our stores. You will need to complete it as part of the application and screening process. Your responses will be scored by an assessment tool that applies predefined criteria set by H&M Group. Please look out for an email in your inbox/junk email from MAKI.
After completing the assessment, you'll have the opportunity to share feedback and ask questions. If you experience any difficulties or prefer an alternative assessment method, please contact recruitment_support@hm.com
. Choosing an alternative will not impact on your application.
For more information on how we process your personal data, please see our Privacy Notice.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application
